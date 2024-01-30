Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
Since the events of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish students have become uncomfortable with others knowing about their Jewish identities, as well as with discussing the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Jewish students navigate college campus safety concerns
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.
Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall.
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter.
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall.
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 1/29/24
Inklings’ Wordle 1/29/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich

Tristan Gonzalez, Web Sports EditorJanuary 30, 2024
Nick+Sikorski+%E2%80%9924+converts+a+layup+in+the+first+quarter.+
Photo by Nick Sikorski ’24
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter.

The Wreckers boys’ basketball team topped the Greenwich Cardinals by a score of 57-49 on Jan. 26, bringing them to a record of 7-4. Captains Adam Udell ’25 and Sam Clachko ’26 led the way, as the two guards combined for 35 points with Udell notching 15 points and Clachko scoring 20. 

“Our coaches put a lot of trust in Adam and I to make sure that our teammates are doing what they’re supposed to be,” Clachko said. “We have good team chemistry so it makes it very easy to all be on the same page.”

In an up-and-down match, the score remained close throughout almost the entire game, as neither side could seem to generate any sort of breathing room. However, with four minutes remaining and the score tied at 45, the Wreckers were able to break away from the Cardinals by scoring eight unanswered points in just over a minute, with the flurry of baskets coming from the backcourt duo of Udell and Clachko. 

“Although I’m happy we were able to pull away at the end, we need to be efficient like we were at the end for the whole game,” Udell said. “We can’t rely on just one good run of points to get the win, and we have to work on trying to gain that lead earlier in the game.” 

Our coaches put a lot of trust in Adam and I to make sure that our teammates are doing what they’re supposed to be. We have good team chemistry so it makes it very easy to all be on the same page.

— Sam Clachko '26

In addition to the scoring of Udell and Clachko, Captain Nick Sikorski ’24 and Mason Tobias ’26 were also crucial. Both forwards were important in the paint, as Sikorski and Tobias tied for the most offensive rebounds of the game, allowing the Wreckers to put together longer possessions. 

“Going to the rack hard is something that leads to offensive rebounds and especially with teams like Greenwich who don’t turn to box out, it’s easier to get those rebounds,” Sikorski said. “Going forward, I plan to just stay physical and watch my teammates’ shots to get a sense of where the ball is going.” 

The Wreckers face Wilton next on Tuesday, Jan.30 as they look to make it their third win in a row and avenge their defeat against Wilton last year.  

“We are focusing a lot on our play and skills in general and applying them to Wilton,” Andy Cerrito ’24 said. “They are definitely a top team in the FCIAC so we can expect a dog fight. We just need to keep level heads and stick to our game plan and we know we can win.”

The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay. (Photo contributed by Oliver Galin 25)
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay. (Photo contributed by Oliver Galin 25)
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right). (Contributed by Avery Mueller ’24)
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *