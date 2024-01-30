Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich

Photo by Nick Sikorski ’24 Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter.

The Wreckers boys’ basketball team topped the Greenwich Cardinals by a score of 57-49 on Jan. 26, bringing them to a record of 7-4. Captains Adam Udell ’25 and Sam Clachko ’26 led the way, as the two guards combined for 35 points with Udell notching 15 points and Clachko scoring 20.

“Our coaches put a lot of trust in Adam and I to make sure that our teammates are doing what they’re supposed to be,” Clachko said. “We have good team chemistry so it makes it very easy to all be on the same page.”

In an up-and-down match, the score remained close throughout almost the entire game, as neither side could seem to generate any sort of breathing room. However, with four minutes remaining and the score tied at 45, the Wreckers were able to break away from the Cardinals by scoring eight unanswered points in just over a minute, with the flurry of baskets coming from the backcourt duo of Udell and Clachko.

“Although I’m happy we were able to pull away at the end, we need to be efficient like we were at the end for the whole game,” Udell said. “We can’t rely on just one good run of points to get the win, and we have to work on trying to gain that lead earlier in the game.”

In addition to the scoring of Udell and Clachko, Captain Nick Sikorski ’24 and Mason Tobias ’26 were also crucial. Both forwards were important in the paint, as Sikorski and Tobias tied for the most offensive rebounds of the game, allowing the Wreckers to put together longer possessions.

“Going to the rack hard is something that leads to offensive rebounds and especially with teams like Greenwich who don’t turn to box out, it’s easier to get those rebounds,” Sikorski said. “Going forward, I plan to just stay physical and watch my teammates’ shots to get a sense of where the ball is going.”

The Wreckers face Wilton next on Tuesday, Jan.30 as they look to make it their third win in a row and avenge their defeat against Wilton last year.

“We are focusing a lot on our play and skills in general and applying them to Wilton,” Andy Cerrito ’24 said. “They are definitely a top team in the FCIAC so we can expect a dog fight. We just need to keep level heads and stick to our game plan and we know we can win.”