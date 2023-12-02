Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Wakeman Town Farm’s pond was built in the 1990’s to filter the runoff and pollutants from the building of Bedford Middle School’s fields.
Wakeman Town Farm’s Detention Pond completes first phase of restoration
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
The future of Amazon Fresh looks precarious, as its parent company evaluates the economics of the venture. And while the company may have halted the expansion of the brand, the company’s quarterly losses related to the stores due to the costs of property equipment and operating leases are still growing (SuperMarket News).
Why Amazon Fresh has become a stale venture
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
Katherine Phelps ’25 volunteers for Service League of Girls (SLOGS) at the festival, aiding with a variety of crafts.
Zero Waste committee decks the halls with green at EcoFest
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
For many productions including Staples Players’, the tech crew only gets one bow on the closing night of the show. This is the tech crew of “The Prom” getting their bow on closing night.
‘The Prom’ withdrawal hits the Staples’ Player community: What happens to Players when the show ends?
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra.
Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Inklings News
Inklings News

Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals

Tristan Gonzalez, Web Sports EditorDecember 2, 2023
Oliver+Galin+%E2%80%9925+gets+in+position+to+run+the+four+by+200+meter+relay.+%0A
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.

As fall comes to a close, for all high schools around the nation, winter sports begin to make their introduction. As much of the student body gathers to support the teams such as boys’ or girls’ basketball, many programs go under the radar. One of these is the boys’ indoor track team, whose members have been preparing for the upcoming season now that fall cross country has concluded. 

The indoor track squad has been training for their first meet on Dec.16 as they hope to start off their campaign with a victory at the Coach Saint Invitational and continue their momentum as a program. 

“Being one of the few guys on the team who did not do cross country in the fall, I have had more time to work individually, like with weights to build my explosiveness, ” Oliver Galin ’25 said. “Although our first official practice is on Nov.30, we have started to work in groups a little bit and it’s been fun.”

Many of the runners on the indoor track team are coming off a successful cross country season where they finished third in FCIACs. While there is a lot of overlap between the two sports in terms of personnel, there are still a lot of new faces, as indoor track will consist of much shorter races, the longest of them being the two-mile. 

“It is convenient that a lot of the cross country runners also do track because their training for longer races allows them to get impressive times when the distance is cut down,” Captain Ben Llorenz ’24 said. “Getting into running shape is always very smooth for everyone.”

Last year, despite possessing many talented seniors who went on to run at the collegiate level, the Wreckers fell short in states and the FCIACs. They were able to take first place in the FCIAC Western Divisionals, however. 

“Losing a lot of guys is going to be a challenge as many of them were big point scorers in meets,” Galin said. “I am still confident in the group though because we have a lot of young guys with talent who should fill in their spots nicely.”

With their season lasting potentially all the way until March for Nationals, qualifying for this competition and making their return to this stage is an important objective for captains Ben Lorenz ’24, Luke Rabacs ’24 and Michael Bernier ’24. 

I am still confident in the group though because we have a lot of young guys with talent who should fill in their spots nicely.

— Oliver Galin '25

“We definitely want to get top three in the state,” Lorenz said. “Some of the other teams have a few very good runners and then they fall off, but we have a lot of depth and consistent runners that can put up a lot of points. I think this can lead us to gain advantages over other teams.”  

Students stress over the graduation requirement of taking an art credit.
Staples should not require art classes
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
Various colleges and universities make visits to Staples to educate students on what they offer.
Seniors attend college info meetings, narrow down early decision applications
Inklings News
