Politicians are embracing new media; we should too

Ella Harrington ’25 With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?

Picture this: you are scrolling on YouTube or Spotify, ready to dive into your escape place–your favorite podcast. And what do you see? The presidential candidate as today’s special guest. For some, this feels performative or even ridiculous, but it’s simply the way politics are heading in 2024–and we should embrace it.

“ So, if politicians want to connect with us, they need to step outside their comfort zones.” — Ella Harrington '25

In today’s world, getting young voters engaged in politics is no easy task. As a high school student, I see firsthand how my peers and classmates consume information. The truth is that many don’t tune into cable news or read newspapers; instead, we scroll through social media and catch up on TikTok. While I don’t believe this is the most civically responsible or informed way to get information, it’s the reality we face. And though I hope this can change, it’s too late–not to mention, practically impossible–to ask for a complete overhaul with the election less than a month away.

So, if politicians want to connect with us, they need to step outside their comfort zones — just like Barack Obama did back in 2008.

During his first presidential campaign, Obama made waves by appearing on late-night comedy shows and even Monday Night Football. This was a game-changer for reaching young people who were interested in politics but did not consume traditional news. Fast forward to today, and that strategy is more relevant than ever. A recent Pew Research poll found that four in ten voters under 30 get much of their news from TikTok.

This shift in how we consume news means that politicians can no longer rely solely on traditional platforms to get their messages across. While it’s true that young people shouldn’t need a celebrity post to care about serious issues, the reality is that our attention is drawn to where we spend most of our time — social media.

Just recently, Vice President Kamala Harris went on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. She drew significant backlash with critics, including the NY Post labeling it “a joke,” questioning the seriousness of engaging with a platform known for provocative content.

However, this criticism overlooks the importance of reaching audiences where they are, with Cooper’s podcast boasting 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 4 million on TikTok. Trump, after all, made his own splash on a podcast with influencer Logan Paul. This approach may not always resonate with older generations, but it’s a necessary strategy.

That said, it’s essential to remember that political issues deserve more than cute graphics on Instagram or short summaries. They’re real, pressing matters that require deeper understanding. Yes, politicians need to adapt to how we consume information, but they also need to foster meaningful conversations about the issues that affect our lives.