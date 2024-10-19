Westport schools enhance safety measures with new Security FAQ

Students and parents can locate the new Safety and Security FAQ on the Westport Public Schools website by going to “PARENTS” then clicking “Safety & Security” below, or by searching “Safety & Security” using the search tool. Graphic by Sophia Jaramillo ’27.

Amid growing concerns over school safety, Westport Public Schools (WPS) has introduced a comprehensive Security FAQ on its website which outlines clear threat response guidelines for students, parents and staff.

WPS works closely with the Westport Police Department to assess the credibility of threats. Each threat is taken seriously, and the district’s goal is to take appropriate action based on the circumstances.

If a credible threat is identified, the district has a range of actions it can take. Immediate notification of law enforcement is often the first step, followed by securing any areas that may be at risk. Surveillance footage is reviewed, witnesses are interviewed and social media is monitored to gather additional information. If necessary, police presence on campus is increased, and suspects could face arrest depending on the situation.

The WPS district also aims to strike a balance between keeping the community informed and avoiding unnecessary panic. When a threat arises, targeted messages may be sent to affected schools, while broader communication is used if the threat impacts the wider district. Many students also find the Security FAQ to be helpful and ease their anxiety regarding their safety.

“ I’m glad there’s been an update since the last threat. I think the previous situation could have been handled better because there was a lot of panic and limited information, so hopefully, this will clear things up. — Dylan Johnson ’27

“I’m glad there’s been an update since the last threat,” Dylan Johnson ’27 said. “I think the previous situation could have been handled better because there was a lot of panic and limited information, so hopefully, this will clear things up.”

If students receive threatening messages outside of school hours, WPS advises them to forward the message directly to the Westport Police Department. During school hours, students should report threats to the School Resource Officer, Corporal Ed Wooldridge.