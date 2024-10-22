Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport

Join the discussion.

Hurricane Helene has caused severe damage throughout the southeast.
Westport first responders aid North Carolina in Hurricane Helene relief efforts
Staples teachers hope to create a new Advanced Forensics class in order to expand on more topics.
New advanced forensics course set to launch for 2025-2026 School Year
TikTok is being sued by Washington DC and 13 states including New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington.
TikTok faces bipartisan legal action from 14 states over alleged harm to children’s mental health
Students and parents can locate the new Safety and Security FAQ on the Westport Public Schools website by going to “PARENTS” then clicking “Safety & Security” below, or by searching “Safety & Security” using the search tool. Graphic by Sophia Jaramillo '27.
Westport schools enhance safety measures with new Security FAQ
Each year, approximately 200 colleges hold information sessions for interested Staples students.
Counseling department kicks off college visits for seniors
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Staples needs to prepare its students better for lockdown drills.
Staples needs more lockdown drills to increase school safety.
Poppy Harrington ’25 and Ella Harrington ’25 compare Irish Snack from Peggy’s Cottage and American snacks from Stop and Shop, both of which are located on Post Road East. The American snacks are placed on the left and bottom while the Irish snacks are placed on the right and top.
Irish vs. American snacks compete for top spot
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.
Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season
Do you know what Halloween candy to buy for your trick or treaters? In this entertaining video, Amelia Berkowitz and Brooke Kirkham discover Westport’s favorite treats that everyone should stock up on for Halloween!
What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Legends of Fear, located at 2 Saw Mill City Rd in Shelton, Connecticut is ready for yet another season of spookiness.
Legends of Fear petrifies guests this upcoming Halloween season
Although many Staples students are reluctant to say goodbye to summer, the fall season brings plenty of exciting things to look forward to.
Falling for Westport: A guide for fall festivities and fun 
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport

Storey Ahl ’25, Paper EditorOctober 22, 2024
Photo by Storey Ahl ’25
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.

Choupette Crêperie & Cafè is the newest addition to the local dining scene in the heart of downtown Westport, offering a unique fusion of authentic French crêpes and carefully curated wines. Choupette had its grand opening on Oct. 16.

Started by Adil Chokairy, a Paris native, the crêperie began as just a dream.

“Choupette came as a big coincidence in my life because I was working in finance and banking, but I was not very happy,” Chokairy said. “So, one day I just completely, like in the movies, quit. And I wanted to be in the food industry, but I didn’t really have money to open a restaurant.”

Chokairy knew that he had to get creative in order to make his dreams come true.

“I thought about restaurants, but there was no way because I didn’t have the money,” Chokairy said. “Then I started downsizing the idea from a restaurant to a food truck. Even a food truck was expensive. Then I just said, ‘What about a bike?’”

Chokairy spent two months designing the bike with an attached crêpe machine, and finally began selling crêpes in New Haven, where he was met with wild success. Within nine months, he was able to open his first storefront in New Haven, and five years later, another in Darien. Almost exactly 10 years after he started selling crêpes from a bike, Chokairy officially opened his third location in Westport on 4​​3 Church Lane.

“You do things hoping that you’re gonna share some love with people. It sounds cliche, but hoping you’re gonna share some joy with people,” Chokairy said.

The restaurant serves both sweet and savory crêpes, as well as a variety of juices, coffees and French wines. Hoping to bring authentic French cuisine to Westport, Choupette uses traditional cooking methods. The savory crêpes follow the tradition of a region in northwest France called Bretagne and use buckwheat flour. Buckwheat has no gluten and no sugar and is part of a family called polygonaceae so it has a lot of fiber, minerals and proteins.

“That excites me and I wanna share that with people because there’s a big perception that crêpes are just like sweet, but they are not,” Chokairy said. 

Choupette offers both classic crêpes – like their Amour Et Jalousie Sweet Crêpe with nutella, bananas and strawberries – and unique crêpes – like their Norvegienne crêpe with smoked salmon, homemade creme fraiche and dill. At their Darien location, their best seller is the Choupette with Fig, arugula, prosciutto and goat cheese.

“I’m especially excited to try their savory crêpes,” Tyla Ozgen ’25 said. “I usually drive to Greenwich avenue to get crêpes with my family so I’m super excited about this new addition to Westport.”

Chokairy is passionate about his customer service and how their dining experience makes them feel.

“I’m doing something that makes people happy and it boosts [my] motivation,” Chokairy said. “[I] want to go the next day and then fix things and try to do the best thing.”

Employees at Choupette are excited about the future of Choupette and what they will bring to Westport.

“I just started working at Choupette and I am very excited for the community to try our crêpes,” Choupette employee Carolina Krug ’25 said. “Choupette brings something unique and delicious to Westport that I think everyone will enjoy.”

Storey Ahl ’25
Storey Ahl ’25, Paper Editor
Paper editor Storey Ahl ’25 has always been inspired by her older sisters and their interests in school.  So, after being introduced to the journalism classes offered at Staples by her two older sisters, she found her love for journalism and the various topics it allowed her to explore. “It was a creative outlet for me,” Ahl said.  When Ahl is not working on the graphic design for an upcoming issue, Ahl enjoys playing field hockey, baking sweet treats or hanging out with friends. “I’ve been playing field hockey since I was in fourth grade, Ahl said. “I really love it.”   