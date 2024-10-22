Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport

Photo by Storey Ahl ’25 Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.

Choupette Crêperie & Cafè is the newest addition to the local dining scene in the heart of downtown Westport, offering a unique fusion of authentic French crêpes and carefully curated wines. Choupette had its grand opening on Oct. 16.

Started by Adil Chokairy, a Paris native, the crêperie began as just a dream.

“Choupette came as a big coincidence in my life because I was working in finance and banking, but I was not very happy,” Chokairy said. “So, one day I just completely, like in the movies, quit. And I wanted to be in the food industry, but I didn’t really have money to open a restaurant.”

Chokairy knew that he had to get creative in order to make his dreams come true.

“I thought about restaurants, but there was no way because I didn’t have the money,” Chokairy said. “Then I started downsizing the idea from a restaurant to a food truck. Even a food truck was expensive. Then I just said, ‘What about a bike?’”

Chokairy spent two months designing the bike with an attached crêpe machine, and finally began selling crêpes in New Haven, where he was met with wild success. Within nine months, he was able to open his first storefront in New Haven, and five years later, another in Darien. Almost exactly 10 years after he started selling crêpes from a bike, Chokairy officially opened his third location in Westport on 4​​3 Church Lane.

“You do things hoping that you’re gonna share some love with people. It sounds cliche, but hoping you’re gonna share some joy with people,” Chokairy said.

The restaurant serves both sweet and savory crêpes, as well as a variety of juices, coffees and French wines. Hoping to bring authentic French cuisine to Westport, Choupette uses traditional cooking methods. The savory crêpes follow the tradition of a region in northwest France called Bretagne and use buckwheat flour. Buckwheat has no gluten and no sugar and is part of a family called polygonaceae so it has a lot of fiber, minerals and proteins.

“That excites me and I wanna share that with people because there’s a big perception that crêpes are just like sweet, but they are not,” Chokairy said.

Choupette offers both classic crêpes – like their Amour Et Jalousie Sweet Crêpe with nutella, bananas and strawberries – and unique crêpes – like their Norvegienne crêpe with smoked salmon, homemade creme fraiche and dill. At their Darien location, their best seller is the Choupette with Fig, arugula, prosciutto and goat cheese.

“I’m especially excited to try their savory crêpes,” Tyla Ozgen ’25 said. “I usually drive to Greenwich avenue to get crêpes with my family so I’m super excited about this new addition to Westport.”

Chokairy is passionate about his customer service and how their dining experience makes them feel.

“I’m doing something that makes people happy and it boosts [my] motivation,” Chokairy said. “[I] want to go the next day and then fix things and try to do the best thing.”

Employees at Choupette are excited about the future of Choupette and what they will bring to Westport.

“I just started working at Choupette and I am very excited for the community to try our crêpes,” Choupette employee Carolina Krug ’25 said. “Choupette brings something unique and delicious to Westport that I think everyone will enjoy.”