TikTok faces bipartisan legal action from 14 states over alleged harm to children’s mental health

Assistant Business Manager Olivia Saw ’26 discovered her passion for business at a Georgetown University summer program.

“The class really opened my ideas to many business careers I hope to explore and try out,” Saw said.

Saw started with her journalism career last year after being inspired by her brother who had done it before. By being in Inklings, Saw has been able to conjoin her aspirations in writing and implement her new business knowledge from her program.

“I hope to implement new marketing strategies,” Saw said. “This could help the business team earn more revenue this year”.