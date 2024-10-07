Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern

Andi Jacobs ’26 Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.

The population of lantern flies, an invasive species originating in Asia, has increased since last summer, putting Westport’s ecosystem at risk.

Lantern flies feed on a wide range of plants, including grapes, hops, stone fruits and hardwood trees. They suck the sap out of trees and then produce a sticky, sugary fluid called honeydew. This provokes the growth of sooty mold, damaging the plants. According to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), that puts roughly half of the state’s trees in danger.

Connecticut has the largest impact on vineyards and honey farms. Lantern flies destroy vineyards by eating the grapes, and honey farms are affected because bees feed on the honeydew instead of on pollen. It may also have an effect on forests, but the pests have not been here long enough for scientists to know the extent of that effect.

“Our ecosystem is based on a delicate balance of inputs and outputs, and every organism that is here has an important role,” AP Environmental Science (APES) teacher Bethann Camillo said. “When something comes in accidentally, [such as] an invasive species, it is going to disrupt the delicate balance.”

Lanternflies currently have no natural predators, and their population will continue to grow until a species starts eating them. Eggs begin to hatch in May, and the instar nymphs become adults in July. As the weather gets colder, they begin to die. This means their population peaks from July to November.

“When playing soccer, you can see five lanternflies wherever you are on the turf field,” APES student Chloe Jordan ’26 said.

“ When playing soccer, you can see five lanternflies wherever you are on the turf field. — Chloe Jordan ’26

Spotted lanternflies arrived in Connecticut around 2021 via trucks along I-95. This is why most lanternfly sightings have occurred in Milford and Fairfield County; these towns are along Connecticut’s major highways.

“I live in Milford, and this year, I have seen [lanternflies] all over,” Camillo said. “Everywhere I travel, I see them.”

When a lanternfly is spotted, it is best to kill it. It is also helpful to take a picture of it and report the sighting at this link, though some officials say that the population is so large that this will not be as helpful as it was a few years ago.

Egg masses are yellowish-brown on the inside and gray on the outside, and they look cracked on the surface. They are usually on hard surfaces such as grills, vehicles, outdoor furniture, trees, bricks, stones and dead plants. Eggs should be put in a plastic bag with hand sanitizer and squashed. When transporting wood, it is important to check it for lanternflies and eggs.

“The only way to slow the spread is for individuals like us, when we notice them, to actually kill them or look for their eggs on the trees, or the nymphs,” APES teacher John Vellardito said. “Otherwise, it will just continue to spread.”

Another potential solution is to remove trees of heaven because this tree species is the lanterflies’ favorite food. When eliminating them, it is vital to ensure that the entire tree, all the way down to the roots, is removed.

“Westport is a beautiful town; everyone loves the natural beauty of it,” co-president of the environmental arts club Amelie Bazile ’25 said. “We don’t want to live somewhere that looks horrible. We all use the environment, so we should want to protect it.”