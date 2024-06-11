Join the discussion.

Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
Drake K. Salmon Park in the midst of spring, beautiful flowers blooming Sunset at Drake K. Salmon Park, overlooking the Saugatuck River Old Mill beach, relaxing and reading after the walk there
An ode to 2 Marvin Place
Connecticut has various labor laws that one should always keep in mind when applying for a summer job.
I’m not a lawyer, I’m just a kid- my advice for navigating your summer job contract
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.
Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray 25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings Wordle 6/03/24
Inklings’ Wordle 6/03/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
June 11, 2024
Graphic by Catie Campagnino ’26
Connecticut has various labor laws that one should always keep in mind when applying for a summer job.

There are few things more stressful than facing an all-powerful, fear-inducing, blood-curdling being: your future boss. Though we aren’t yet successful doctors or stockbrokers, we still have contracts to negotiate. They might not be multimillion dollar deals or Fortune 500 mergers, but negotiating for every additional cent on top of minimum wage for our lifeguarding or summer camp jobs is by far scarier. 

I remember my first summer job contract like it was yesterday. It was the summer after sophomore year and I needed a four-week stint after sleepaway camp. I searched high and low and I finally found an opening at a boutique that I had walked by a million times. I put on my best outfit and built up all the courage that I had and walked in, and to my surprise they hired me on the spot. But alas, that wasn’t the scariest part. My new boss sat me down and presented me with the most daunting page of paper I had ever seen: my very first work contract. 

And so I carefully scanned each line, trying to make sense of the legal jargon like I was a character in “Suits.” After an awkward five minutes of silence, it was official: I signed and dated the contract and thus became a minimum wage employee. 

After an awkward five minutes of silence, it was official: I signed and dated the contract and thus became a minimum wage employee.

— Zoe Boxenbaum '25

I’ve heard stories from all my friends who have jobs about how they submitted to the wrath of their lifeguarding boss and agreed to below Connecticut’s minimum wage of $15 per hour  or talked their way into a wage well above their experience. Either way, one thing seems to be universal: being the teenager in a contract negotiation isn’t for the faint of heart. In fact, even the strongest soldiers often fall to low-ball offers in the face of stress. If I could do it all again, I’d remember just a few things…

  1. Do your research 
  • No, you don’t need to sit behind your computer for hours studying labor laws. All it takes is a quick Google search for the current minimum wage and a five minute conversation with your friends about what their hours and wages look like, and decide what feels right for you.
  1. Take your time
  • While your new boss’ stare might feel like laser beams as you scan the contract, slow down. Ask questions, make comments and don’t be afraid to say, “I’d like to look this over on my own time.”
  1. Be confident
  • Knowing your worth is key. We aren’t the Jeff Bezos and Elon Musks of the world (yet), but your time, perspective, and experience is just as valuable.
Zoe Boxenbaum '25
Zoe Boxenbaum '25, Broadcast Director
Zoe Boxenbaum ’25 has always been musically-inclined. At 9-years-old, she learned to play a variety of instruments from the electric bass to the piano. Now, as Broadcast Director for Inklings, Boxenbaum uses her musicality to connect with her school community.  “Being musical helps me appreciate and seek out other people’s unique talents,” she said.  Boxenbaum was drawn to broadcast journalism because of her desire to tell stories that are interactive, rather than simply written on paper. “Broadcasts allow people to show their skills, instead of just talking about them,” Boxenbaum said. “Musicians, for example, are given the chance to play.” 
