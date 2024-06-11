I’m not a lawyer, I’m just a kid- my advice for navigating your summer job contract

Graphic by Catie Campagnino ’26 Connecticut has various labor laws that one should always keep in mind when applying for a summer job.

There are few things more stressful than facing an all-powerful, fear-inducing, blood-curdling being: your future boss. Though we aren’t yet successful doctors or stockbrokers, we still have contracts to negotiate. They might not be multimillion dollar deals or Fortune 500 mergers, but negotiating for every additional cent on top of minimum wage for our lifeguarding or summer camp jobs is by far scarier.

I remember my first summer job contract like it was yesterday. It was the summer after sophomore year and I needed a four-week stint after sleepaway camp. I searched high and low and I finally found an opening at a boutique that I had walked by a million times. I put on my best outfit and built up all the courage that I had and walked in, and to my surprise they hired me on the spot. But alas, that wasn’t the scariest part. My new boss sat me down and presented me with the most daunting page of paper I had ever seen: my very first work contract.

And so I carefully scanned each line, trying to make sense of the legal jargon like I was a character in “Suits.” After an awkward five minutes of silence, it was official: I signed and dated the contract and thus became a minimum wage employee.

“ After an awkward five minutes of silence, it was official: I signed and dated the contract and thus became a minimum wage employee. — Zoe Boxenbaum '25

I’ve heard stories from all my friends who have jobs about how they submitted to the wrath of their lifeguarding boss and agreed to below Connecticut’s minimum wage of $15 per hour or talked their way into a wage well above their experience. Either way, one thing seems to be universal: being the teenager in a contract negotiation isn’t for the faint of heart. In fact, even the strongest soldiers often fall to low-ball offers in the face of stress. If I could do it all again, I’d remember just a few things…

Do your research

No, you don’t need to sit behind your computer for hours studying labor laws. All it takes is a quick Google search for the current minimum wage and a five minute conversation with your friends about what their hours and wages look like, and decide what feels right for you.

Take your time

While your new boss’ stare might feel like laser beams as you scan the contract, slow down. Ask questions, make comments and don’t be afraid to say, “I’d like to look this over on my own time.”

Be confident