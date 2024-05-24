Join the discussion.

The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
This is the chair I was in when the earthquake took place, and I was distracted by my technological device.
Earthquake FOMO is real
Despite the fact that many juniors complain about their walk to the unofficial junior parking lot, Wakeman Field, the past year of parking there has taught me numerous invaluable life lessons and granted me many social and health benefits.
It’s really not that bad: an ode to my walk to Wakeman
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism

Alex Gaines ’25
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.

In all the romanticized versions of prom my favorite high school movies have cooked up – “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Mean Girls,” “She’s All That” –  not a single one shows the process I experienced last week: spending my lunch wave in line to hand in a $65 check in exchange for a “you’re good” as a confirmation that I can attend Staples’ Junior Prom. The fact is that the fantasies of a prom kiss under fluorescent Hollywood set lights  are dampened quite a bit when  it is required to pay for the experience .

While it makes sense that Staples needs cash to fund these prom events, the scattered complaints of it costing too much or generally not being “worth it” are rooted in genuine grounds for an argument. After the standard purchases of dresses and shoes, nail and hair appointments and even platters of finger foods if you’re hosting photos, another purchase to go to the event itself may seem like a hassle. According to a 2015 survey from Visa, Northeastern U.S. families will spend an average of $738 on prom night. Adding on this additional fee to be let inside an outdoor tent after all that spending will obviously initiate complaints.

Handing in my last-minute check for a ticket, I couldn’t help but wonder where exactly my money was going. The fruit punch bowl? A couple of streamers to hang from the ceiling? Part of the DJ’s salary, as to ensure he’ll play all the worst 2000s pop hits? This is what’s missing in the Staples Prom ticket buying process – a clear indication for students of the necessity of their purchase, especially considering many will be spending the majority of their night at an afterparty anyways. 

The tickets aren’t exactly “too much,” per se, but the vague email giving each student only three days to get their cash in gives a feeling akin to Amazon telling you there’s only “10 left” of those paper towels you know full well are completely stocked; a push to just urgently throw your check into the pile of hundreds.

It’s possible, however, that these complaints are simply rooted in the movie magic expectations I mentioned and the abnormally high standards that come with an event like prom. Of course I’d love to anticipate a promposal from the man of my dreams or a Cinderella dress to wow my fellow juniors, but there’s a more realistic, genuine fun possible at the event that might be worth the cash. 

The County Assemblies Charity Ball in January was notably almost four times the prom ticket price at a hefty $195 per couple. Retrospectively, were the chicken fingers and remixed Bar Mitzvah hits worth all that? Not at all. But the memories I have from that night – screaming the lyrics to that Charli XCX song on the dancefloor, enthusiastically complimenting each and every girl’s dress and giggling on my couch afterwards as we debriefed the night – are priceless. 

In that sense, the $65 cost works: I’m not paying for the whimsical ball of my dreams; I’m paying for the moments that can only exist from a gathering of all my friends, acquaintances, enemies and even a chaperone or two in one area. I’m paying for the first glimpse of the dance floor all set up with sparkling lights and the initial sight of my friends gleefully prancing around the dance floor. I’m paying for a night straight out of the movies – even if the most romantic part of it all is the moment where I catch my best friend’s eyes and give a look that could only mean “Well, this is lame.” But she agrees – and that’s the fun of it. 

This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Photo contributed by Robert Harrington. Junior girls line up on the staircase to take a group photo before the dance.
Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties
As junior prom is right around the corner, Staples girls and boys share how they will get ready for it and all that goes into preparing. Favorite dress trends are shared from a multitude of different perspectives, giving insight on what colors and styles people want to see this upcoming dance.
Prom preparations, 2 trends sweep junior class
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
This is the chair I was in when the earthquake took place, and I was distracted by my technological device.
Earthquake FOMO is real
Despite the fact that many juniors complain about their walk to the unofficial junior parking lot, Wakeman Field, the past year of parking there has taught me numerous invaluable life lessons and granted me many social and health benefits.
It’s really not that bad: an ode to my walk to Wakeman
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
Alex Gaines ’25, Creative Director
Creative Director Alex Gaines ’25 is no stranger to the newsroom. Gaines became intrigued by journalism at Ursus, where she was in awe at the complex layouts Inklings produced. “I used to always compare our papers to the Inklings papers,” Gaines said. “I remember being intrigued by the layouts, which I think drew me to the creative director position.” Though being creative director is a full time job, Gaines still finds time to pursue her other ambitions. “I took a class at UCLA on marketing,” Gaines said. “It was super interesting because I definitely want to pursue something in business.”  
