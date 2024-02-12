Juniors discuss highs and lows of counties

Paper Sports Editor Sage Cohen ’25 spent her summer in the sun creating camps for kids in Costa Rica. “Camps like what we have here aren’t a thing,” Cohen said. “So it was like super exciting for them, like they’re really happy.”Cohen finds her self-expression taking forms in many things, which is why she is taking Advanced Journalism.Besides her selflessness, Cohen also harbors many other impressive talents, such as her ability to solve a rubix cube. In many ways, this skill is incorporated into her life.“I can do anything I put my mind to,” Cohen said.
Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 discovered her love for journalism after taking Intro to Journalism. “It [social media] is a very cool form of journalism,” Harrington said. “I get to see all the different kinds of things students want to post about across our social media platforms.” When writing articles, Harrington likes to talk to other students. “I like to write articles, mostly because I love interviewing many different opinions,” Harrington said. In her free time, she loves to play basketball and field hockey.“One fun fact about me is that I have a twin sister,” Harrington said.