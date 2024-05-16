Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run energizes community, spreads hope

On The Wreckord Producer Nina Bowens ’25 has had a passion for producing and editing long before joining Inklings.

“I have a love for acting and on-camera work from my childhood,” Bowens said. “When I was little, I used to use Imovie and make youtube videos and not post them, and I just fell in love with editing.”

Bowens wanted a creative outlet where she could write articles and make videos when she joined Inklings, but she found a sense of belonging too.

“I love the friendships I have made here,” Bowens said. “It truly is a special environment.”