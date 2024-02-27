Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day

Zoe Boxenbaum ’25 has always been musically-inclined. At 9-years-old, she learned to play a variety of instruments from the electric bass to the piano. Now, as Broadcast Director for Inklings, Boxenbaum uses her musicality to connect with her school community.

“Being musical helps me appreciate and seek out other people’s unique talents,” she said.

Boxenbaum was drawn to broadcast journalism because of her desire to tell stories that are interactive, rather than simply written on paper.

“Broadcasts allow people to show their skills, instead of just talking about them,” Boxenbaum said. “Musicians, for example, are given the chance to play.”