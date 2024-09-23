Surviving Staples: Ninth grade is hard, but Staples has your back

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Connecticut’s minimum wage has increased rapidly throughout the last 20 years.
Connecticut minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
QPR Training takes place in junior health classes this week
Juniors partake in QPR Training during health classes
National Poll averages show Harris leads in voter approval on Sept. 11, the day after the first Trump and Harris debate.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris face off in their first presidential election debate
Code of Conduct shines light on reconciliation for students’ wrongdoings.
Changes made to the Code of Conduct: what you need to know
Colorful posters draw the eyes of students at Staples' annual club rush, which was recently renamed the "Involvement Fair".
A Tamer Tradition: Why Staples’ Club Rush Looks Different This Year
Samantha Sandrew ’25 has experienced bouts of bad luck for the past week. She explores multiple methods to rid her of her unfortunate events, including wearing lucky colors and throwing salt over her shoulder.
Testing goodluck methods: a guide on how to get uncursed
Staples can use a variety of themes to create a new wave of excitement for football games and increase student turnout.
Dear Staples Superfans: WE NEED NEW THEMES!
The Westport public school district does not grant students the full two days off for Rosh Hashana.
Jewish high holidays lack recognition in society
Staples students show their school spirit at a white-out football game on Sep. 9 2023.
Beyond the basics: why we need new game day themes
Students strut their spirit week wear in anticipation of the homecoming game and dance.
Students shine in spirit week attire
Olivia Cohn, Olivia Saw and Kate Bulkeley (all ’26) will represent Staples at the Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit (NIYLS) in Le Havre, France at the Institution St. Joseph this November.
Staples to send exemplary juniors to leadership conference in Normandy
For its 12th year now, Westport hosted the Slice of Saugatuck festival. This unofficial kickoff to fall featured dozens of local restaurants and retailers.
Westport hosts annual Slice of Saugatuck festival
In Westport, it's nearly impossible to have a “bad” sunset with the town’s beautiful scenery and surrounding bodies of water. Residents never miss an opportunity to enjoy these breathtaking views, but which spot stands out as the best? Is there truly a top location for watching the sunset in Westport?
Sunset Showdown: Discovering Westports Best Sunset Spots
The National Honors Society members elected Lucy Fischer ’25, Srish Popuri ’25, Megan Sargent ’25 and Kate Rodriguez ’25 as the Presidents of Social Outreach, Service, Meetings and Treasurer. They bring innovative ideas to strengthen NHS’s impact at Staples and throughout the community
National Honors Society elects four presidents
Rehearsals are in full swing as Staples Players practice dances for the upcoming production of “Elf the Musical.” (Photo contributed by Theo Rowen ’27)
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
This year's performance includes six graduating seniors in addition to the rest of their senior company, which consists of sophomores, juniors and seniors. (Contributed by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Winter holidays are upon us, and so is Westport’s Academy of Dance’s rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’
I rated “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” four out of five stars. I liked the comedic tone of the film, but found the new additions to the cast damaging to the film’s success.
I took a trip to the Netherworld so you don’t have to: An honest review of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
Although I have a lot of opinions of the “Dancing with the Stars” opening night performances, the placements above depict the non-subjective results of the season premiere. Graphic by Rachel Olefson ’25.
“Dancing with the Stars” premiere brings new faces and old controversies
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
Anthony Armentano ’25 combined with Kody Goldman ’25 for 254 rushing yards
Staples football holds off Maloney, furthers win streak
Senior Homecoming is set for Sept. 28 this year, a whole month ahead of the usual date. With the stress of college applications and introduction to a heavy course load, this only adds another thing onto the senior to-do list.
Homecoming adds to busy year, leaves many confused
Riley Kosakowski ’25 (left), Thea Hinson ’25 (right) and Molly Whittle ’25 (not pictured) are this year’s new field hockey managers.
Team Builders: Meet the new field hockey managers
The Paralympics 2024 swimming events were held at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.
Connecticut’s Matthew Torres medals in multiple Paralympics
The size of Staples can be intimidating to ninth graders as they transition to high school.
Surviving Staples: Ninth grade is hard, but Staples has your back
Anthony Armentano ’25 combined with Kody Goldman ’25 for 254 rushing yards
Staples football holds off Maloney, furthers win streak
Senior Homecoming is set for Sept. 28 this year, a whole month ahead of the usual date. With the stress of college applications and introduction to a heavy course load, this only adds another thing onto the senior to-do list.
Homecoming adds to busy year, leaves many confused
Riley Kosakowski ’25 (left), Thea Hinson ’25 (right) and Molly Whittle ’25 (not pictured) are this year’s new field hockey managers.
Team Builders: Meet the new field hockey managers
The Paralympics 2024 swimming events were held at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.
Connecticut’s Matthew Torres medals in multiple Paralympics
The size of Staples can be intimidating to ninth graders as they transition to high school.
Surviving Staples: Ninth grade is hard, but Staples has your back
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode 18
On the Wreckord – Episode 18
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan '24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan '24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings' Wordle 9/23/24
Inklings’ Wordle 9/23/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Surviving Staples: Ninth grade is hard, but Staples has your back

Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News EditorSeptember 23, 2024
Amelia Berkowitz ’27
The size of Staples can be intimidating to ninth graders as they transition to high school.

Two hundred thousand square feet, three floors, incomprehensible lunch waves, more than 250 classes to choose from and nearly 2,000 students: oh how fun it sounds to be a ninth grader at Staples.
The transition from middle school to high school is not an easy change. For some, it feels like going from being a big fish in a small pond to being a minnow in an ocean filled with sharks. It can be incredibly overwhelming, especially in those first weeks when you seemingly trek miles from class to class without recognizing a single face in the hallways. But things get easier when you realize the school has your back. Through programs such as Link Crew, Connections and sports, ninth grade isn’t as scary as it may seem.
Staples structures orientation programs well before the upcoming school year starts for the ninth graders, so they have plenty of time and opportunities to get adjusted.
“Programs start in eighth grade and run all the way through the first day of high school and beyond,” Assistant Principal Micah Lawrence said. “Each program is a little different and they all are designed to help students get to know the people, curriculum and building at Staples High School.”
For the current ninth graders, the transition process started in June, when as eighth-graders, they took a field trip to Staples during the day. They were given tours by members of Link Crew, a group of Staples upperclassmen who are each assigned to specific ninth grade Connections classes to help the students adjust to the ins and outs of high school.


In late August, about a week before the start of school, the soon-to-be ninth graders participated in a day-long orientation at Staples. During this orientation, Principal Thomas introduced the Wrecker’s clubs and explained their originations. The students then went to the field house with Link Crew members to sign up for clubs and Link Crew members led a tour of the school.
Once the school year starts, Connections is a great way for ninth graders to familiarize themselves with their peers. Before the first day of school, the ninth graders were the only students in Staples for the first half of the day, allowing them to get to know the building and their Connections class.
“Getting to school earlier than everyone else on the first day was helpful because it’s more chaotic with everyone at school,” Morgan Bernard ’28 said. “The multiple Connections classes were also helpful because my teacher helped explain the things we were confused about.”
Many ninth graders also have found that the best way to transition is by playing on a fall sports team. Sports programs allow students to bond with their classmates in a way that cannot happen in the classroom.
“Being on the cross country team has helped a lot,” Emerson Menoni ’28 said. “It lets me relieve stress and make new friends, especially upperclassmen who have been super helpful.”
Beyond the formal programs Staples has put in place, teachers are also looking out for their ninth graders.
“It’s a big transition from middle school to high school,” Science teacher Karen Thompson said. “I do a lot of review from middle school and make sure that the students are comfortable in their new school, and get to know them right off the bat so they know someone they can trust.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Senior Homecoming is set for Sept. 28 this year, a whole month ahead of the usual date. With the stress of college applications and introduction to a heavy course load, this only adds another thing onto the senior to-do list.
Homecoming adds to busy year, leaves many confused
Graphic of Ribbon in which TAG will be planning to hand out to Staples’ students in honor of September being Suicide Prevention Month
Raising a ribbon for suicide prevention month
A typical Staples student might spend their afternoon in an environment like this, especially during finals.
Students, teachers reflect on study habits
The Staples Tuition Grants’ Fun Run was initiated this year by Alexis Krenzer ’25. The day consisted of treats, races and over $5000 being donated that will go towards helping the college tuition of Staples graduates.
Staples Tuition Grants' Fun Run energizes community, spreads hope
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
More in Features
Students strut their spirit week wear in anticipation of the homecoming game and dance.
Students shine in spirit week attire
Olivia Cohn, Olivia Saw and Kate Bulkeley (all ’26) will represent Staples at the Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit (NIYLS) in Le Havre, France at the Institution St. Joseph this November.
Staples to send exemplary juniors to leadership conference in Normandy
For its 12th year now, Westport hosted the Slice of Saugatuck festival. This unofficial kickoff to fall featured dozens of local restaurants and retailers.
Westport hosts annual Slice of Saugatuck festival
In Westport, it's nearly impossible to have a “bad” sunset with the town’s beautiful scenery and surrounding bodies of water. Residents never miss an opportunity to enjoy these breathtaking views, but which spot stands out as the best? Is there truly a top location for watching the sunset in Westport?
Sunset Showdown: Discovering Westports Best Sunset Spots
The National Honors Society members elected Lucy Fischer ’25, Srish Popuri ’25, Megan Sargent ’25 and Kate Rodriguez ’25 as the Presidents of Social Outreach, Service, Meetings and Treasurer. They bring innovative ideas to strengthen NHS’s impact at Staples and throughout the community
National Honors Society elects four presidents
Order up! New restaurant, The Bridge, hands out full sized burgers to Slice of Saugatuck attendees.
Walk the Slice: Slice of Saugatuck returns for 12th year
About the Contributor
Amelia Berkowitz ’27
Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Amelia Berkowitz ’27 had a cross-continental summer in Kenya, with her family, and Thailand, on a culture immersion program. “In Thailand, there was a lot of hiking and rock climbing,” Berkowitz said. “I lived with a Thai family, which was really cool.” After traveling with teenagers, Berkowitz then turned her attention to younger kids this summer: the “red-ballers.” As a varsity tennis player, she is referencing the kids who use the lightest tennis balls. “I love little kids,” Berkowitz said. “I also love to write. I want to be a part of Inklings to  show my opinions.”