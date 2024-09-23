Raising a ribbon for suicide prevention month

Anna Petrosino ’26 Graphic of Ribbon in which TAG will be planning to hand out to Staples’ students in honor of September being Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. among 12-18 years, with over 22% of high school students having seriously considered attempting suicide during 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Suicide Prevention Month serves to raise awareness by educating the public about signs of suicidal behavior, promoting mental health resources and encouraging open conversations about mental health. In doing so, society strives to reduce the negative stigma, foster support systems and ultimately save lives by reminding people that help is available and that they are not alone in their struggles.

Teen Awareness Group (TAG) at Staples is a student-run club with co-presidents, Ryder Levine ’25, Samantha Sandrew ’25 and Annam Olasewere ’25. The club’s main advocacy is directed towards mental health and is focused on spreading resources and supporting those who need help. TAG has taken the opportunity to advocate for suicide prevention through the act of handing out ribbons before school in hope for both students and faculty to represent them. The ribbons are going to be small, purple and blue that anyone can represent by attaching the pin to whatever top or piece of clothing they are wearing.

“People kind of stand in solidarity for wearing one,” Levine said.

Levine believes that this will not only raise awareness about suicide prevention month, but also get the clubs name out so students know early-on that there are resources available to them and that TAG is a safe place where they can come to. He hopes to promote the club in order to let people know that they can have deep discussions about problems revolving around their mental health.

During the month, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline encourages people to know the risk factors and warning signs of suicide. Hopkins Medicine reports warning signs of depression includes, but is not limited to, changes in eating and sleeping habits, loss of interest in normal activities, withdrawal from friends and family members, acting-out and running away, unnecessary risk-taking, obsession with death and dying, physical complaints such as stomachaches, headaches and extreme tiredness.

Warning signs of suicidal thoughts can be expressed when someone gives verbal cues of “I won’t be here much longer,” “when I’m gone” or “I’m gonna die,” whether sarcastic or not. They might instead give away favorite things, throw away important belongings or become suddenly cheerful after being depressed.

“If you’re growing up in an environment and no one talks about it you don’t have any way of getting help,” Levine said.

The TAG team encourages students to take a moment to check in on their peers

“It’s that type of conversation,” Levine said, “that can save people’s lives.”

