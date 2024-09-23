Changes made to the Code of Conduct: what you need to know

The Staples’ Code of Conduct underwent changes last May, following hurtful incidents. Although changes are subtle, new amendments to the Code of Conduct aim to impact and benefit students, allowing for reconciliation.

“Last year, when we started introducing restorative conferences, a lot of people had never heard of it before,” Assistant Principal Christine Cincotta said. “We want to make sure everyone has an understanding.

Although it is all spelled out in the student handbook, most students do not take the time to read into the consequences that could take place. However, the AP office is committed to making sure all students have an understanding of the expectations, implementing them into the students Connections classes, which emphasize the importance of mental health and give students a 20 minute break, in early October.

“Our Connections teacher read us important paragraphs,” Hayley Epstein ’27 said. “But I still don’t fully understand a lot of the policies, such as restorative conferences.”

Restorative conferences include a clearly outlined process that includes working beside two trained faculty members. It’s designed to be less authoritarian, allowing students who’ve been hurt or the students who caused hurt to work together in a collaborative setting that gives opportunities to achieve balance and growth.

“We are trying to do it so it’s not just seen as punitive, but as a growth experience,” Cincotta said.

The policy changes are designed to be student-centric and help students to better understand the consequences of their actions. With no conversation between teachers and students sent to the AP’s office, students are more prone to repeat their previous actions.