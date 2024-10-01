Homecoming adds to busy year, leaves many confused
Addison Coughlin ’25 and Liora Perkins ’25 • October 1, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Addison Coughlin ’25, Paper Arts Editor
Paper Arts Editor Addison Coughlin ’25 took her sister by surprise, unexpectedly becoming a part of Inklings. “I do love my sister, but I want to take my own path which led to me joining Inklings,” Coughlin said. Coughlin feels she's been exposed to a good community within Inklings. She loves writing, feeling it comes naturally to her. The same applies with her track performance as a high-jump athlete, who was once skeptical of her amazing capabilities. “I'm really looking forward to the upcoming track season,” Coughlin said. “Hopefully I'll be able to clear new height and reach new levels.”
Liora Perkins ’25, Associate Web Managing Editor
Associate Web Managing Editor Liora Perkins ’25 has had a passion for journalism since freshman year. Outside of school, Perkins enjoys dancing non-competitively at a studio. Perkins took Introduction to Journalism her freshman year, after recommendations by friends and older family members. “I was interested in learning journalism on a deeper level,” Perkins said. After taking the freshman course, she wanted to pursue journalism and continued with Advanced Journalism. She believes that, by taking Advanced Journalism, she has become a better writer, reader, and editor. “Everything that I have learned here will definitely help me,” Perkins said.
Addy Coughlin ’25, Inklings Ambassador
Inklings Ambassador Addy Coughlin ’25 joined Inklings to start her own journey and break away from following in her sister's footsteps. “Growing up I was always known to do whatever my sister did,” Coughlin said. “Therefore, when I had the opportunity to take journalism, which was unique to me, I immediately was interested in it.” Coughlin expresses that the environment in Advanced Journalism feels incredibly welcoming. Coughlin feels similarly about the track environment at Staples. “Breaking records in track is such an exhilarating experience,” Coughlin said, “and I can’t wait to see what new records I break this year.”