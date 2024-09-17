It ends with the final cut: Blake Lively’s promo for It Ends With Us diminishes domestic violence awareness

Lily Rimm ’25 It Ends With Us, released in theaters on Aug 9, 2024 ran a questionable press tour led by Blake Lively. There were countless missed opportunities to discuss resources and issues of domestic violence and abuse

When the credits roll and the theater lights flicker on, the best part of the movie begins. The urge to dive into my savored post-movie ritual kicks in, for a chance to uncover and dissect the story through watching the cast promote the film. After watching It Ends With Us, however, this ritual felt different.

It Ends With Us, a movie adaptation of the 2016 Best-Selling novel by Colleen Hoover directed by Justin Baldoni, tackles the delicate and nuanced issues of domestic violence and abuse. The movie stars Florist Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) amidst her abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). The film elicited emotions of both hope and despair, without feeling overly manipulative to viewers. The writers avoided sensationalism, focusing rather on highlighting an accurate portrayal of the emotional and physiological toll that abuse takes on survivors. It was an intense yet empowering film, and I left the theater feeling deeply connected to Lively’s character.

Fans who remember Lively from the early 2000s hit “Gossip Girl” are familiar with her fiery and sarcastic persona, but this press tour showcased her “sarcasm” in a way that crossed a line, blurring the boundary between humor and insensitivity. While promoting the film, Lively called upon the public to “grab your friends” and “wear your florals” to the film on the It Ends With Us official TikTok account. While Lively likely intended to add a lighthearted touch upon the film’s release, her framing of the movie as “casual” felt extremely inappropriate and wrong. For a film centered on domestic violence with Lively playing a victim and survivor, a deeply traumatic experience for countless individuals, such remarks not only diminish the seriousness of the topic but also risk alienating survivors. This turned what should have been a grand opportunity for Lively to raise awareness into something superficial and dismissive.

“ Her superficial responses raised a question: Was It Ends With Us just another job for Lively, or did she truly understand and care about the gravity of the story she helped tell?

Amidst other odd factors within the press tour — Lively promoting her new hair brand, “Blake Brown Beauty,” along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, taking a key role in the press tour —- perhaps the most ironic element was the stark contrast in how her co-star, Justin Baldoni, approached the promotion. Baldoni, who plays her abuser in the movie, has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights, partnering with the nonprofit No More, which focuses on eradicating domestic and sexual violence. While Baldoni actively championed the cause that directly tied into the film’s message, Lively’s detachment from the subject matter is glaring, and the disconnect between her character and her real-life engagement is palpable. It is clear that there was little behind the thoughtful promotion or conversation around the serious issues her role portrayed.

So, what could Blake have done better? I wish she had spoken with authenticity and genuine concern about these pressing issues. Why take on such a critical and hands on role if there isn’t a passion behind the message? This film deserved more than just a surface level engagement. It was an opportunity for Lively to use her platform to amplify important conversations about abuse and resilience, but instead, it felt like a missed chance to connect with the audience on a deeper level. Her superficial responses raised a question: Was It Ends With Us just another job for Lively, or did she truly understand and care about the gravity of the story she helped tell?