Why financial literacy matters for teens

Addison Frankel ’27 It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.

Growing up, I never realized the importance of personal financial literacy until I had the opportunity to learn about it from someone who I admire deeply—my dad. While most children my age were putting their tooth fairy money in a piggy bank, my dad and I would sit down at the kitchen counter with a piece of paper, a pen and a book.

Here, my dad would break down budgeting, investing and how the stock market works. He teaches me and my sister how the stock market works, how to evaluate investments and how global events affect our economy. He has also encouraged us to make investments with our own money and follow whether our stocks are up or down, as well as doing our own research on personal financial literacy. We have learned how to set goals, make plans and build wealth gradually rather than chase instant satisfaction. The lessons he has taught have not only been about finance, but also discipline, patience, determination, hard work and vision. Oftentimes my mom will tell us how lucky we are to have our dad teaching us these topics, because her parents never did that for her or her siblings. “ I am incredibly happy that starting with the class of 2027, students will be required by the state of Connecticut to complete a personal finance class in order to graduate. — Addison Frankel

As teens, we are taught that it is our job to prepare for our future after high school, and we need to learn to manage our money. However, we are never taught how. Throughout high school we study topics like algebra, biology, literature and more. However, real-life lessons such as learning how to handle our personal money after graduation are left out of the conversation. This is, in part, what makes me so passionate about learning about personal financial planning, other topics related to financial literacy and our economy.

I am incredibly happy that starting with the class of 2027, students will be required by the state of Connecticut to complete a personal finance class in order to graduate. This is most certainly a step in the right direction towards helping students with real-life lessons they must master before graduating high school. Financial classes will help students learn the tools to avoid debt traps, plan accordingly and take control of their financial futures earlier than they would have ever expected. It isn’t all about money and being rich, but it’s about empowerment and independence.

Throughout my whole life I have truly enjoyed learning about financial literacy alongside my dad.