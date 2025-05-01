Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety

Join the discussion.

The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.
Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff '25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.
From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.
Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season
The 2025 Staples boys' lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).
Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba '26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback '25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety

Alice Frascella ’25, Web Opinions Editor May 1, 2025
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.
Alice Frascella ’25
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.

With spring rolling in steadily, there are a lot of major changes coming our way: warmer weather, pretty flowers, dreadful allergies and also large furry animals venturing around Connecticut. Namely, these furry animals are bobcats and bears. 

Encountering a bobcat or bear is scary, but there is a proper protocol for the situation: one should appear larger by standing up tall, make a lot of noise by yelling, back away slowly without approaching, wave their arms around, and retreat to a structure or house. If with a dog, they should be kept on a leash at all times. 

 Some preventative measures against bears suggested include taking down bird feeders, putting away all trash and food, cleaning BBQ grills and bringing them inside, and avoiding composting sweet foods or meat. Bears are attracted to human foods like trash, petfood and bird seed, so one should make sure all food is secure and out of reach from these animals. 

Make sure to take the trash in and rethink bird feeders as these items attract bobcats and bears. (Alice Frascella ’25)

Bears are attracted to food scraps, and once they find an easy source in trash bins, they are likely to return to residential neighborhoods—putting both people and wildlife at risk,” CT.gov said.

It is also important to make sure not to feed any wild animals. Feeding these animals is both illegal and dangerous, as it puts people at risks of attacks by increasing aggressive behavior. If there is an aggressive bear 860-424-3333 can help with the situation. After spotting a bear, one should also later report the sighting at [email protected] or the DEEP Website. 

The warm weather isn’t the only factor increasing the bears’ and bobcats’ populations; the bobcat population in Connecticut has been on the rise these past years.

The population grew from a few hundred in 2010, to 1000 in 2019, then 6000 in 2023, and finally 4000 in 2024. This is already a huge population rise and the population is expected to increase even more, according to the Connecticut Post.

The reason for this rise is due to the fact that bobcats used to be exploited and hunted until 1972, when they became protected from human harm. From there, the population has slowly, but surely grown and now, it is not very uncommon to see a bobcat in Westport along with many other towns nearby. 

“Since the population started coming back 50 years ago, the stout, bobtailed, black-spotted feline has become ubiquitous and DEEP receives reports about them in all eight counties,” the Connecticut Post reported.

The bear population in Connecticut is also growing, with sightings across all 169 towns. In addition, in the past eight years, the number of towns reporting bears with cubs has doubled.

Due to the rise in population, there has also been a rise in bear conflicts. According to CT. Gov, 67 bear home entries were reported in 2024, which is the highest ever recorded

Josephine Lewertoph ’27 was at a sleep away camp last summer in Colebrook, Connecticut when she encountered a bear.  

“I remember looking out the window of our bunk and seeing what looked like a cub,” Lewertoph said. “I felt safe as I knew I was inside but I still think it is important to understand and respect animals, especially young bears as I know their mothers can be territorial.”

It is important to respect the space of these animals and stay inside buildings or structures if they are approaching. 

 “Another time I saw a bear at the same sleep away camp we went on a hike and saw a bear only what seemed like a few hundred feet away from us,” Lewertoph said. “I was a little frightened at the proximity of the bear, but I think most of us were not very afraid as we knew to keep our distance and felt that we were still far away enough so that the bear would not feel the need to defend itself.” 

These increases in the population of bears and bobcats may actually be helpful though, since they do keep smaller animal populations – such as deer, raccoons, and rats – from soaring by eating them.

Although bobcats and bears are predators of certain animals, they don’t aim to eat pets; however, it is possible, – mostly in the case of bobcats. Bears aren’t usually the ones to run after dogs or cats but bobcats may aim to attack small dogs and pets if they can. Bears may go after beehives, livestock or chickens if they have access to them. In both cases, electric fencing is a good way to keep pets safe and secure. 

“I think it is important to keep your pets safe, especially small dogs as they are more likely to be targeted by wild animals,” Lewertoph said. 

Although it is important to keep an eye on pets and small children, these animals don’t often attack humans. It is especially unlikely and uncommon for bobcats to attack, since humans are much larger than these cat-like animals. But it is important to know protocol on what to do as it seems that Connecticut is truly the place for bobcats and bears to live, which makes sense, as nearly 60% of Connecticut is forest land. 

Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.
From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer
By partnering with Active Minds – a nonprofit that has a presence at more than 800 campuses, schools, communities and workplaces each year – the USC MIND club hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, creating supportive communities and saving lives.
Ice bucket challenge returns: USC Speak Your Mind trend reaches Westport, promotes mental health discussion
Kevin Mazz is a new teacher this year at Staples. He has been teaching for 16 years and has a passion for music.
New jazz director hits all the right notes
About the Contributor
Alice Frascella ’25
Alice Frascella ’25, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Alice Frascella ’25 regrets not joining Inklings earlier. She took a gap year between Intro to Journalism and Advanced Journalism, but is ultimately happy she joined Inklings  “I was interested in journalism and news and everything and I thought [Advanced Journalism] was the best English class for me,”  Frascella said. Frascella spends most of her time outside of school and Inklings rowing for the Saugatuck Rowing Club and enjoys the community that rowing provides.  “My favorite part is the teamwork and the togetherness ,” Frascella said, “and the ability to have wins and losses as a team.”