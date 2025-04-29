Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo

Ella Harrington ’25 The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.

Science teacher Micharl Lazaroff, alongside 16 animal behavior students went on the annual field trip to the Beardsley Zoo to collect animal behavior data on Friday, April 25.

The trip, a staple of the animal behavior semester course at Staples, served as both a practical research experience and preparation for the students’ final exam, where they have to design their own zoos. Over the course of the day, students rotated through three different animal exhibits, observing behavior, evaluating enclosures and documenting their experience.

“It was such a lovely day outside,” teacher chaperone Elizabeth Johannesson said. “I’ve never seen an anteater up close before.”

Throughout the day, students focused on themes such as endangered species, captive breeding and species survival plans.

“I studied the golden lion tamarin monkeys, a sloth and a leopard, so I spent most my time there,” Will Kempson ‘25 said. “The leopard was definitely my favorite.”

Students used ethograms, which are tools for cataloging animal behaviors, to structure their data collection. These detailed charts allowed them to track patterns such as feeding, grooming and social interaction over time.

Following their final observation session, students gathered near the picnic area to share insights from their individual research before boarding the bus back to school. As a follow-up assignment, they are expected to convert their raw data into a digital format based on their findings.