Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year

Sophie Smith ’26 If approved, this year’s Education budget will increase by about 8%.

The Board of Finance passed the Board of Education’s spending plan for the 2024-2025 school year on March 19. The budget will now go to the Representative Town Meeting to be officially approved.

The $147.3 million budget the town is looking to pass is about $11 million more than the budget for the current fiscal year. The increase from last year is mostly attributable to a 5.93% increase in health care expenses.

“Salaries are the largest overall component of the education budget,” Board of Finance member Danielle Dobin said.

In the meeting, the Board of Finance applauded the Board of Education’s effort to support the Westport community. Specifically, members pointed out WPS’s bus company transition from DATTCO to First Student which happened earlier this year.

“I know [the change in bus company] was a really heavy lift and you went above and beyond,” Dobin said.

If approved, the budget would focus on benefiting the community, with most of the increase being directed towards health insurance.

“Obviously we want to support our schools,” Board of Finance member Lee Caney said. “We have one of the best, or the best, districts in the state.”