The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.
Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break
With the college decisions that were released in recent weeks, seniors speculate and gossip over every decision given back, creating very negative talk surrounding college.
Stop the spread: infectious college admission talk infests Staples
Siblings grow strong bonds when they are young and breaks from college allow them to reconnect.
I miss my brother: life as temporary only child falls short to expectation
Students must still complete work, even when they’re supposed to be experiencing a break from school.
Students deserve a stress-free break
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Rock of Hope sponsors locals struggling with food insecurity in Westport, and it was organized by Voices Café in a partnership with School of Rock.
Westport youth’s Rock for Hope at Voices Café unites community
This starting slide introduces the panelists to the audience and prepares them to begin the AI Tea Talk.
Panelists discuss effects of AI on art industry
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
The film is currently only available in theaters, after arriving in cinemas nationwide on Nov. 3.
Flipping the script: ‘Priscilla’ redefines the Elvis narrative
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
The Staples football team is a Class LL team. This is the class for the largest teams in number. Other high schools such as Darien High School and New Canaan High School are Class L teams.
Staples football secures Class LL title
A house on Hillspoint Road gets into the spirit for the holidays this season.
Westport houses spread cheer through holiday decorations
With Thanksgiving coming up, Turkey doesn’t have to be the star of the show; many Staples students don’t eat meat but they have found ways to still enjoy Thanksgiving food without eating meat.
A Meatless Thanksgiving: What Staples Vegetarians Eat Instead
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project

Talia Moskowitz ’24, Web Managing EditorJanuary 2, 2024
The+Westport+Board+of+Finance+hears+presentations+and+questioning+from+the+public+on+the+proposed+renovations+to+Long+Lots+elementary+school.+
Talia Moskowitz ’24
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.

The Westport Board of Financeheld a meeting on Monday Dec. 11 to further discuss the plans for rebuilding Long Lots Elementary school, a project that is scheduled to commence this coming fall. 

The Board of Education and Superintendent Thomas Scarice answered public questions regarding the educational aspects of the build. The Westport Police Department, Building Committee and Parks and Recreation Department all spoke and took questions from the public regarding the project as it pertains to their fields. There were no final decisions made. 

Lee Caney, a member of the Board of Finance, started off the meeting.

Lee Caney questions the Westport Police Chief, Foti Koskinas, on the safety features of the new school and construction site. (Talia Moskowitz ’24)

“The Long Lots building project is on a tight schedule in order to have shovels in the ground by fall of 2024, and our board will need to vote on the appropriation for the design of the school in early January,” Caney said.

The Board of Education first answered questions from the Board of Finance and from the public. Leigh Goldstein, chair of the Board of Education, first spoke about the decision to move Stepping Stones pre school to Long Lots from Coleytown Elementary.

“Coleytown, by definition, is too crowded,” Goldstein said. “Already teachers are in closets. [Stepping Stones is] a gem of a program; it is life changing if you talk to any of the families of the students who have been there. It’s not because of the facilities. It’s because of the people inside the building.”

Board of Finance member Jeff Hammer questioned the BOE on the bracketed $100 million cost to build the new school. 

“The $100 million cost is a gargantuan number for our town. We really need to understand the drivers of cost,” Hammer said. “On a spectrum of super luxe to bare necessities, where are we coming out here?”

Superintendent Scarice said that the proposed educational specifications were modest and provided the school with the necessities. 

“You aren’t finding spectacular new parts of a school. These are basic features of our schools,” Scarice said. “Your classroom, your special education, occupational therapy, a nursing center, a library, you’re not finding these grand auditoriums and multisized field houses. They’re modest ed specs in the world of education.” 

The $100 million cost is a gargantuan number for our town. We really need to understand the drivers of cost.

— Jeff Hammer

Police Chief Foti Koskinas also answered questions and gave a presentation about the safety of the proposed school and current community gardens on the Long Lots property.

“Working closely with our superintendent, we have found that two thirds of our schools in the US actually have physical barriers with gates to get into the school,” Koskinas said. “That is the norm as we are seeing schools being built.”

Rich Hightower, member of the Board of Finance, asked Koskinas about the actions that could be taken by the police force to ensure the safety of Long Lots from potential outsiders at the community gardens. 

“If you were to design a security program for that element specifically, what could that look like?” Hightower said. “What would be a reasonable range of changes that you think would allow for your satisfaction that it is the most secure it could be, especially as a parent of young kids?”

“My recommendation, and it’s in conjunction with my entire team, would be that the gardens, just like other facilities, would not be accessible during school hours.” Koskinas said. 

The Finance Board met until 1 a.m., hearing from parents and other members of the Westport community. They will reconvene in January to vote on the proposed renovations to Long Lots. 

Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school. Over time the appliances and systems in the school have deteriorated, leading the Board of Education to recommend a rebuild of the school.
Long Lots Elementary inspection reveals need for rebuild
An overview of the new 2023-2024 town and school budget, recently passed by the Board of Finance. Graphic by Finnegan Courtney 23.
Board of Finance approves school, town budget for 2023-24 school year
Jill Dillon and her team members stand outside in their logowear in order to spread the word about their campaign and educate voters about what makes their policy agenda unique.
Jill Dillon defies odds, secures seat on Westport Board of Education
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
