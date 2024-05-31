Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites

Catie Campagnino ’26 Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.

As the class of 2024 prepares to graduate high school, it provokes an opportunity for seniors to reflect on their childhoods. In honor of their graduation from childhood into adulthood, here’s a look back at Staples seniors’ favorite childhood memories.

“My favorite shows were Teen Titans Go or Adventure Time,” Chloe Francis ’24 said. “They are so energetic and I thought they were so exciting to watch. I would watch them with my brother.”

“My favorite toy was my old t-rex, it was mostly plastic but it had some metal in it,” Matthew Weiner ’24 said. “It was cool, green and had a neat talking function.”

“My favorite food growing up was penne alla vodka,” Kerry Cornell ’24 said. “My mom makes it and it’s something she has made for me all my life. It reminds me of being younger.”

“My favorite movie growing up was Tangled,” Sophia Santamaria ’24 said. “It was similar to [how I felt] stepping into high school, making new friends and leaving my comfort zone.” “ It reminds me of being younger. — Kerry Cornell ’24

“My favorite hobby was making string and bead bracelets. I wanted to have my own instagram business,” Maya Brody ’24 said. “I used to do it with my friends in the summertime and it was fun to hang out with them.”

“My favorite desert growing up was ice cream. It was my favorite because you could get it anywhere.” Elisa Edwardz ’24 said. “It reminds me of summer and happiness.”

“My favorite board game growing up was monopoly. I loved how fun it was to play with my friends and how competitive it was,” David Nivia ’24 said. “I also liked how easy it was to play.”

“My favorite sport growing up was football. I played from a young age. I love it because your teammates are like your family,” Luke Goldman ’24 said. “I love playing on the field. There is nothing like Friday night lights, it is so much fun.”