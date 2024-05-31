Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites

Join the discussion.

The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
A typical Staples student might spend their afternoon in an environment like this, especially during finals.
Students, teachers reflect on study habits
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Catie Campagnino’26, Paper EditorMay 31, 2024
Catie Campagnino ’26
As the class of 2024 prepares to graduate high school, it provokes an opportunity for seniors to reflect on their childhoods. In honor of their graduation from childhood into adulthood, here’s a look back at Staples seniors’ favorite childhood memories.

“My favorite shows were Teen Titans Go or Adventure Time,” Chloe Francis ’24 said. “They are so energetic and I thought they were so exciting to watch. I would watch them with my brother.” 

“My favorite toy was my old t-rex, it was mostly plastic but it had some metal in it,” Matthew Weiner ’24  said. “It was cool, green and had a neat talking function.”

“My favorite food growing up was penne alla vodka,” Kerry Cornell ’24 said. “My mom makes it and it’s something she has made for me all my life. It reminds me of being younger.”

“My favorite movie growing up was Tangled,” Sophia Santamaria ’24 said. “It was similar to [how I felt] stepping into high school, making new friends and leaving my comfort zone.”

It reminds me of being younger.

— Kerry Cornell ’24

“My favorite hobby was making string and bead bracelets. I wanted to have my own instagram business,” Maya Brody ’24 said. “I used to do it with my friends in the summertime and it was fun to hang out with them.”

“My favorite desert growing up was ice cream. It was my favorite because you could get it anywhere.” Elisa Edwardz ’24 said. “It reminds me of summer and happiness.” 

“My favorite board game growing up was monopoly. I loved how fun it was to play with my friends and how competitive it was,” David Nivia ’24 said. “I also liked how easy it was to play.”

“My favorite sport growing up was football. I played from a young age. I love it because your teammates are like your family,” Luke Goldman ’24 said. “I love playing on the field. There is nothing like Friday night lights, it is so much fun.”

About the Contributor
Catie Campagnino ’26
Catie Campagnino ’26, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Catie Campagnino ’26 is loving her time in Inklings already. “I want to continue writing stories because I really like to write and it’s a lot of fun,” Campagnino said.  Campagnino started writing for Inklings because she values being involved in a community. “I’m looking forward to having that sense of community everyone says they get when they are in [Inklings],” Campagnino said. Another community Campagnino enjoys being involved in is rowing. “I have a lot of really good rowing friends who don’t take life all that seriously,” Campagnino said. “They’ve taught me there’s always fun in life.”  
