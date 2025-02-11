Join the discussion.

The Arctic Outbreak shows how changes in the global climate are disrupting wind patterns and weakening the jet stream, allowing frigid polar air to extend further south. As heat distribution shifts, these extreme weather events, including colder outbreaks, are likely to become more frequent.
Arctic outbreak brings extreme cold to Connecticut, all of East Coast
Proposed cuts to the school bus system raises questions surrounding new methods of transportation, and benefits of the eliminated routes.
Suggested bus route cuts promotes efficiency for some, causes concern for many
After the ban of TikTok went into effect on Jan. 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stall the ban on the app for the next 75 days.
Donald Trump signs an executive order to stall the the ban of the popular social media app, TikTok
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
TIkTok ban has left so many upset, and despite.
Deleted TikTok? Users scramble for VPNs, pre-installed phones to get it back
After 15 months of war, all sides of this conflict have seen devastating effects. (Graphic by Andi Jacobs '26)
Westport reacts to Israel, Hamas ceasefire
Short version of the timeline provided by the counseling department, the extended version can be found using this link, it also includes a timeline for seniors.
Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost
Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.
Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Sam Clachko ’26 shoots a floater during Staples’s win vs Warde.
Boys’ basketball dominates Central, advances to 12-1
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out

Poppy Harrington ’25, Social Media ManagerFebruary 11, 2025
Poppy Harrington ’25.
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.

Even though summer feels like a million years away, it’s actually coming up fast—which means it’s time to start thinking about summer jobs. But what’s the best job for a teenager in Westport? 

Some might say being a camp counselor or a hostess but let’s be honest—not everyone wants to spend their summer chasing after kids or dealing with cranky customers. If you’d rather soak up the sun and get paid while doing it, lifeguarding is the way to go. 

Not only is it a great summer job but it also comes with valuable skills like first aid and water safety training. Plus, Staples even offers a certification course, making it easier than ever to get qualified. 

So instead of dreading work this summer, why not consider a job that lets you enjoy the beach and earn money at the same time?

So, let’s break down the best parts of the job.

  1. The certification process

Let’s start with the certification. Many assume the process is long, expensive and overwhelming, but taking the course through Staples makes it much more accessible. Not only does it cut down on costs, but it also exempts you from a semester of gym class. The course is split into two parts: one semester spent in the pool learning essential water rescue skills and the other in the classroom covering first aid, CPR, choking response and more. It’s a valuable, hands-on class that not only fulfills a health and gym requirement but also equips you with a life-saving certification—setting you up for a rewarding summer job.

  1. A fun and unique class experience

The class itself was surprisingly fun and a refreshing break from the typical classroom setting. While many students try to avoid swimming at school—freshman aquatic exemptions being a perfect example—this class actually made me feel more active, energized and refreshed. Of course, there were some downsides, like dealing with wet hair throughout the day or showing up at 8 a.m. with a swimsuit under my clothes. But in the end, it was more than worth it. The skills I gained and the certification I earned made the experience completely worthwhile. 

  1. The perks of working at Compo Beach

Thirdly, one of the best perks of lifeguarding is the opportunity to work at the iconic Compo Beach. After earning your certification, there are plenty of job options to choose from, including country clubs and Longshore. While all of these locations have their benefits, Compo stands out as the ultimate summer job spot. The job offers a perfect balance of work and downtime, with a 1:1 ratio of time spent on the lifeguard stand and breaks. Breaks are packed with activities—swimming, catching up on summer work, reading, tanning, grabbing food at Joey’s, or playing volleyball, frisbee and spikeball. Essentially, everything people go to the beach for—but the best part? You’re getting paid to do it. Beyond the job itself, the fun semi-laid-back environment makes it easy to build strong connections with coworkers and patrons at the beach. Plus, each year brings exciting events like the Lifeguard Olympics, a spikeball tournament and most recently, a kayak and swim challenge to Kakini Island.

  1. The responsibility of lifeguarding 

Aside from the fun that lifeguarding brings, it’s  important to recognize the responsibility that comes with the job. Your main role is to ensure the safety of those in the water and on land, which means staying alert and ready to act at any moment. 

Lifeguarding teaches valuable life skills that extend far beyond the job itself.  You develop strong decision-making and quick-thinking abilities, as you’re trained to assess situations and respond under pressure. The job enforces leadership, teamwork, and communication—whether it’s coordinating with fellow lifeguards, giving clear directions to beachgoers, or handling an emergency with confidence. 

Additionally, lifeguarding builds resilience and accountability. You learn how to stay calm under stress, trust your training and take responsibility for the safety of others. These skills not only make you a better lifeguard but also prepare you for future careers, whether in healthcare, public service or any job that requires leadership and composure under pressure. 

About the Contributor
Poppy Harrington ’25.
Poppy Harrington ’25., Social Media Manager
Social Media Manager Poppy Harrington ’25 is dedicated to something most teens can relate to-- social media -- but not how you might think. Harrington fuels her social media-entwined career with a passion for sharing news. “I think it’s cool, using Social Media to get attention from high schoolers and people that are (often) on their phones,” Harrington said.  Harrington’s now in her third year in Inklings, still carrying a love of English with her. “I like to read and write, and I wanted to get better at both of those things,” Harrington said. “Journalism was a good class for me.”   