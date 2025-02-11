The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out

Poppy Harrington ’25. At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.

Even though summer feels like a million years away, it’s actually coming up fast—which means it’s time to start thinking about summer jobs. But what’s the best job for a teenager in Westport?

Some might say being a camp counselor or a hostess but let’s be honest—not everyone wants to spend their summer chasing after kids or dealing with cranky customers. If you’d rather soak up the sun and get paid while doing it, lifeguarding is the way to go.

Not only is it a great summer job but it also comes with valuable skills like first aid and water safety training. Plus, Staples even offers a certification course, making it easier than ever to get qualified.

So instead of dreading work this summer, why not consider a job that lets you enjoy the beach and earn money at the same time?

So, let’s break down the best parts of the job.

The certification process

Let’s start with the certification. Many assume the process is long, expensive and overwhelming, but taking the course through Staples makes it much more accessible. Not only does it cut down on costs, but it also exempts you from a semester of gym class. The course is split into two parts: one semester spent in the pool learning essential water rescue skills and the other in the classroom covering first aid, CPR, choking response and more. It’s a valuable, hands-on class that not only fulfills a health and gym requirement but also equips you with a life-saving certification—setting you up for a rewarding summer job.

A fun and unique class experience

The class itself was surprisingly fun and a refreshing break from the typical classroom setting. While many students try to avoid swimming at school—freshman aquatic exemptions being a perfect example—this class actually made me feel more active, energized and refreshed. Of course, there were some downsides, like dealing with wet hair throughout the day or showing up at 8 a.m. with a swimsuit under my clothes. But in the end, it was more than worth it. The skills I gained and the certification I earned made the experience completely worthwhile.

“ The skills I gained and the certification I earned made the experience completely worthwhile.

The perks of working at Compo Beach

Thirdly, one of the best perks of lifeguarding is the opportunity to work at the iconic Compo Beach. After earning your certification, there are plenty of job options to choose from, including country clubs and Longshore. While all of these locations have their benefits, Compo stands out as the ultimate summer job spot. The job offers a perfect balance of work and downtime, with a 1:1 ratio of time spent on the lifeguard stand and breaks. Breaks are packed with activities—swimming, catching up on summer work, reading, tanning, grabbing food at Joey’s, or playing volleyball, frisbee and spikeball. Essentially, everything people go to the beach for—but the best part? You’re getting paid to do it. Beyond the job itself, the fun semi-laid-back environment makes it easy to build strong connections with coworkers and patrons at the beach. Plus, each year brings exciting events like the Lifeguard Olympics, a spikeball tournament and most recently, a kayak and swim challenge to Kakini Island.

The responsibility of lifeguarding

Aside from the fun that lifeguarding brings, it’s important to recognize the responsibility that comes with the job. Your main role is to ensure the safety of those in the water and on land, which means staying alert and ready to act at any moment.

Lifeguarding teaches valuable life skills that extend far beyond the job itself. You develop strong decision-making and quick-thinking abilities, as you’re trained to assess situations and respond under pressure. The job enforces leadership, teamwork, and communication—whether it’s coordinating with fellow lifeguards, giving clear directions to beachgoers, or handling an emergency with confidence.

Additionally, lifeguarding builds resilience and accountability. You learn how to stay calm under stress, trust your training and take responsibility for the safety of others. These skills not only make you a better lifeguard but also prepare you for future careers, whether in healthcare, public service or any job that requires leadership and composure under pressure.