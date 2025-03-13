Join the discussion.

Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
First Selectwomen Jen Tooker hopes to bring her knowledge and goals to Hartford as she runs for governor
First Selectwoman Tooker announces plans, running for governor of Connecticut
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
On Jan. 18, the viral social media app Tiktok went dark due to concerns around the Chinese company stealing users' information.
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The future of westport is one infected with chain restaurants.
Westport: A town infected by corporate America 
Extracurricular activities are super important for curating a healthy lifestyle. This is me rowing at Youth Nationals at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, FL. (Photo contributed by Row2k).
Everyone wants to be healthy, but no one wants to do the work to get there
LA fires destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, schools and landscapes.
Southern California struggles after damaging fires roar through Los Angeles
Even though AI has been a topic dissected by Hollywood for years, what will the industry do now that they’ve reached a future that they had previously only imagined?
Dystopian terror or an exciting new innovation? AI in movies debate reaches a fever pitch
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
School districts across the U.S. are debating whether to adjust schedules for Super Bowl Monday, with some closing to accommodate expected absences while others prioritize maintaining academic consistency (Graphic created by Austin Heyer '27).
Super Bowl Monday: schools weigh closures amid rising absences
Top 4 spots to walk your dog
Hot Takes: What’s your unpopular opinion?
Lyfe Cafe serves up fresh coffee and breakfast
Seniors reflect on challenges, stress of first semester
Is Block Blast worth the hype? Students share opinions on new game
Staples students share the top four places to walk your dog in Westport: Compo Beach, Winslow Park, Main Street and Colony Road.
Top 4 spots to walk your dog
Everyone has a hot take. In this video, Amelia and Brooke discover the unpopular opinions of Staples’ students!
Hot Takes: What’s your unpopular opinion?
New Lyfe Cafe in Westport serves a diverse menu of coffee, bowls, pastries and bagels. With so many options and a discount for Staples students, it is a perfect place to pick up breakfast or lunch.
Lyfe Cafe serves up fresh coffee and breakfast
Seniors reflect on the lessons they have gained from first semester.
Seniors reflect on challenges, stress of first semester
Staples students play Block Blast in their free time to relieve stress, lining up different block shapes to score points.
Is Block Blast worth the hype? Students share opinions on new game
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Inklings’ Wordle 3/10/25
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Nash Teran ’25, Paper EditorMarch 13, 2025
Nash Teran ’25
Have you ever noticed your mood shifting with the weather? Literally, do you notice your happiness under the sun, and misery under the clouds? 

Fall brings the excitement of the new school year, football games and pumpkin spice lattes. December is filled with holiday cheer, the anticipation of the first snowfall and the countdown to New Years. But once the clock strikes midnight on the calendar year, the excitement fades, leaving behind the dreary stretch of winter. The days get colder and the world falls grey.

“During the winter I’m usually more tired and less inclined to go outside. It’s just cold and gloomy and it doesn’t make me happy,” Lila Greifenberger ’26 said.

Winter weather has a noticeable impact on mood, and research supports this with Americans twice as likely to say their mood declines in the winter (41%) as they are to say it improves (22%). While it’s no surprise that colder, darker months bring a shift in energy, what many don’t realize is that the weather can have a more powerful effect; one that goes beyond seasonal blues.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is one of the results of cold, dark weather conditions. This is a type of depression that follows a recurring seasonal pattern and is often related to changes in daylight hours. The symptoms can include fatigue, low energy and difficulty concentrating, making winter feel like a battle for many. 

“I think that being outside in the sun just generally boosts my mood a lot,” Alina Hossain ’25 said. “And in the winter I tend to spend a lot of more time indoors on my phone because the days are so short, it gets darker quicker and it’s cold outside.” 

As March arrives, things start to change. And that has a lot to do with daylight savings, which begins on March 9 at 2 a.m. The clock jumps forward an hour, pushing sunset to around 7 p.m. Longer days mean more sunlight, and thus a boost in mood. 

With spring around the corner there is a shared excitement around the community. 

“Once we start to see the sun staying later and it not being so dark, everyone seems to have a lot more energy on the hill,” ski coach and special education teacher Rebecca Anderson-Furlong said. “And  I’m feeling a lot more energized in terms of what I can do.”

As the days grow longer and temperatures start to rise, the world starts to feel a little brighter- both literally and emotionally. The shift from winter to spring isn’t just about warmer weather; it’s about renewed energy, fresh starts and a collective sigh of relief. 

“I’m really excited for the summer to come,” Hossian said, “so I can get out and feel alive.”

Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
Where did everyone go? The rise of Rednote amid the Tiktok Ban
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition