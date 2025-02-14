Cases of the flu rise nationwide compared to previous seasons, impacts schools across nationwide

Phoebe Rosenberg ’27 Influenza cases rise nationwide as Covid-19 cases decrease. The influenza outbreak affects many students across the country, causing absences from school with symptoms of fevers, coughs, sore throats, and body aches.

Cases of the flu have surged to 24 million, with 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths across the country, causing multiple school closures as the virus spreads among students and staff.

During the 2024-2025 flu season, cases of influenza, specifically Influenza type A, have been higher than prior seasons. Connecticut has reported over 21,000 cases of influenza this season with a spike of 4,881 cases being reported in the last week of January according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

“I feel like there’s been a higher incidence of Flu A as opposed to just generalized Flu,” Staples Nurse Kristen McGrath said. “I think that a lot more people have Flu A than I remember last year.”

Across Staples, the increase in influenza cases has also affected students and faculty. The nurses’ office has reported more students coming in with a fever, congestion and body aches.

“I have gotten sick more than usual,” Blake Raho ’27 said. “I’ve noticed other students have been out more and for longer periods of time too.”

An estimated 44% of individuals in the U.S., both adults and children, have vaccinated against Influenza, while stronger influenza strains and a weaker vaccine are likely to be the cause of the Flu outbreak this year. Along with getting vaccinated, there are other approaches to be further protected from contracting Influenza.

“Wash your hands,” School nurse Nurse Patricia Falvey said. “And cover your cough.”