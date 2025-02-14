Staples is now offering junior parking early (limited spots)

Olivia Saw ’26 “As someone who chronically wakes up at 7:35 a.m., driving to Wakeman is a disaster since I’m always late to first period,” Rei Seltzer ’26 said. “Getting a parking spot would have been amazing.”

Juniors who received one of the limited parking spots available by the tennis courts were notified on Feb. 7 at around 1:40 p.m. Students were directed to bring $75 in cash or check to the Assistant Principals’ office by Feb. 14 at the latest, or else their spot would be forfeited.

“I’m so excited,” Taylor Serotta ’26 said. “Walking from Wakeman is exhausting, so I’m really happy that I got a spot.”

All juniors at Staples received an email on Jan. 21 informing them of this opportunity to apply for available parking spots in lot four. In the past, unoccupied spots by the courts have remained empty, but this year Student Parking decided to distribute the last of them out to juniors. There were only a limited number of spots available.

In order to apply, students had to complete a Google form, which included uploading their primary car’s license plate number, make and model of the car. Furthermore, applicants had to email a photo of their driver’s license along with their car’s registration, and were given a deadline of Jan. 24 to complete these requirements.

The email, sent by Student Parking and the Assistant Principal’s Office, stated that spots would be given out through a random drawing of names. However, in order to be entered into the drawing, besides completing the form and uploading the required information, students who had parking violations also needed to clear their tickets and pay their fines.