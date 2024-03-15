Join the discussion.

Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Many Staples students were worried as pop-up buttons that read “Stop the TikTok Ban!” showed up on their phones a few days ago, an effort made by Bytedance, the company that owns Tiktok, to kill the bill dubbed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Act.” The bill has potential to ban TikTok in the U.S., as the legislation made its way through the House this past week and now finds itself trying to slug through the Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: “TikTok Ban” Bill soars through the House
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Long Lots Elementary sets plans in motion for the redesign of the school. In doing so, they allot space for Stepping Stones Preschool to get integrated into the new design.
Stepping Stones Preschool set to merge with Long Lots Elementary
The Westport Farmers’ Market has been holding the seed exchange every year since 2010.
Westport Farmers’ Market Annual Seed Exchange on March 7
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann '24, Grace Power '24, Will Stout '26 and Charlie Scott '24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 3/15/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits

Matthew Stashower ’25, Paper Sports Editor March 15, 2024
Samantha Sandrew ’25
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

New downtown parking rules will limit residents from parking longer than three hours from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

This change will affect 500 parking spaces, mostly in the Parker Harding Plaza parking lot. However, another 800 public spots will not have limits, including those at Imperial and Baldwin lots. The change was supposed to come this fall, but, according to CT Insider, there were delays regarding ordering the signs. Merchants prefer this regulation instead of a one to two hour parking limit that existed before Covid.

“When COVID hit, we suspended parking limits, that was always going to be a temporary suspension,” Town Hall operations director, Tom Kiely said, “And when we brought it back, they [ the merchants] were not happy with the fact that some of the spots were either one or two hour parking. So they asked that we, if we would consider, increasing the time limits.”

 The Westport Police will use TickeTrak, an app that tracks how long a car is parked and reads license plates, according to the Hour. The deal is still subject to review by the Town Attorney, Ira Bloom

There’s a lot of retail space in that area, and we want to encourage turnover, so that everyone can come in and hopefully access available parking.”

— Tom Kiely

“This system will essentially be a license plate reader (LPR) attached to a marked parking enforcement vehicle and it will automatically capture the time a vehicle is parked and will alert when they are over the time limit,” Administrative Lieutenant of the Westport Police Department Eric Woods said.

The new parking limits are also designed to help local businesses, as it will increase turnover in the spaces, leading to more people being able to park and visit the downtown businesses. 

“There’s a lot of retail space in that area,” Kiely said, “and we want to encourage turnover, so that everyone can come in and hopefully access available parking.”

Matthew Stashower ’25, Paper Sports Editor
Paper Sports Editor, Matthew Stashower ’25 has been interested in journalism and sports for as long as he can remember. A loyal Yankees fan, Stashower’s passion for sports was ignited by watching baseball with his dad. In combining two of his greatest interests, Stashower became involved with journalism to foster his love for sports. “I remember doing journalism in elementary school which sparked the interest, then in middle school I joined Ursus and wrote a lot of sports articles,” Stashower said. Stashower knew he wanted to continue pursuing journalism and immediately enrolled in Intro to Journalism, kick-starting his Inklings career. 
Samantha Sandrew ’25, Associate Web Managing Editor
Samantha Sandrew ’25, Inklings associate web managing editor, held three summer jobs in the past. But this summer, she took only one: checking beach passes, and Sandrew claims it was the most interesting job she’s had so far.  “Having a job without a lot of stress allowed me to think about moving forward through my upcoming junior year,” Sandrew said.  While she was initially influenced by her older sibling to join Inklings, Sandrew quickly ended up developing a deeper passion for Advanced Journalism.  “It was something that I was good at,” Sandrew said, “and it became one of my happy places as a freshman.”
