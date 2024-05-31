New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Alice Frascella ’25, Web Arts Editor • May 31, 2024
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Alice Frascella ’25, Web Arts Editor
Web Arts Editor Alice Frascella ’25 understands busy. Juggling a competitive athletic life with rowing outside of school, there doesn’t seem to be enough time to squeeze everything in; nevertheless, Frascella gets it done. “Sometimes the work all falls on the same day, but I just tell myself to get through it, trying to stay motivated,” Frascella said. Academics led her to Advanced Journalism, with interest in pursuing English and jJournalism at a higher level. “I think I would want to continue with jJournalism in college,” Frascella said. “So it was important to me to get a head start at Staples.”