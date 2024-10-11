Sweet meets bold: MOMU ice cream shop now brewing coffee delights

Addison Frankel ’27 MOMU ice cream shop now has a new menu that was recently put on display showing consumers new coffee options.

MOMU, a new ice cream shop located in Westport, Connecticut, has surprised its growing fanbase with a fresh addition to its menu: coffee. Known for its inventive, unique and delicious ice cream flavors, MOMU is now making waves by combining their sweet offerings with brewed coffee.

MOMU’s manager, Jocelyn Rivera, announced the decision to add coffee into their menu after many customers went to MOMU feeling frustrated and tired and not being able to get coffee at Kneads after 3 PM.

“Our goal is for MOMU to become more than just an ice cream shop,” Rivera said. “I want MOMU to have a positive vibe and I want MOMU to provide long lasting memories to the community of Westport.”

The shop now offers a variety of coffee options, including, expresso, cold brew and cappuccinos, all made from ethically sourced beans.

“ It’s the perfect place to sit down with friends for a great cup of coffee and a scoop of ice cream. Soon, customers will also be able to enjoy apple cider and hot chocolate flavors along with their coffee ice creams. — Chloe DeBuck ’28

“It’s the perfect place to sit down with friends for a great cup of coffee and a scoop of ice cream,” Chloe DeBuck ’28 said. Soon, customers will also be able to enjoy apple cider and hot chocolate flavors along with their coffee ice creams.

Early reviews for MOMU’s coffee offerings have been overwhelmingly positive, and employees at MOMU say they greatly appreciate the love and support that the Westport community has given them since opening up in April of 2024.

“The vibe is simply amazing, and the quality of both the ice cream and coffee is top-notch,” student at Laurelton Hall Cece Dhillon said. MOMU is quickly becoming a favorite spot in the Westport community, with its cozy, welcoming atmosphere, and a menu that now satisfies both sweet tooth’s and coffee lovers.

“I love their delicious ice cream and coffee. I hope that they continue to add more things to their menu in the future,” Giuliana Giglio ’27 said.

The shop plans to continue expanding its menu and is already working on new collaborations between its coffee and ice cream flavors.