Breaking bread: Le Pain Quotidien brings a taste of europe

Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.
Merit parkway exit changes
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.
Em dashes ≠ ChatGPT
With all the stress that comes with adjusting to school in the fall, I always need something to watch when I get home to make the season a bit more enjoyable.
Beyond “Gilmore Girls:” my favorite shows and movies that help me romanticize fall
Cottage cheese has been used for many recent recipes from dips and dinners to desserts.
Protein obsessions storm the internet; are we consuming too much?
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
Ava Pattinson ’29 races towards the goal while being defended by three Norwalk Bear players in a home game on Sept. 10.
High pressure, high potential: freshman step into varsity roles
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.
WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports
Staples and Glastonbury shake hands after a hard-fought game
New beginnings on the gridiron: What we learned from week 1
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
The sign outside for Le Pain Quotidien’s new upcoming location hangs outside as the bakery prepares for opening. Inside, construction is still underway.
Breaking bread: Le Pain Quotidien brings a taste of europe
At Sorelle Art Gallery, Daniel Pollera’s sailboat painting contrasts to today’s AI art growth , reminding viewers of the emotion and originality only a human can capture. The painting is what most fear is being overshadowed by algorithms, replacing the artist's hand and heart.
Created or generated?: uniqueness at risk due to algorithms
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
Sew it begins: Make-Modern brings crafting to Westport
A new authentic Italian restaurant, Massi Co, has opened in the heart of westport. This restaurant not only has exclusively imported ingredients from Italy, but a warm staff, fun music, and a great vibe.
Back to the Roots: Massi Co, an Authentic Neapolitan restaurant opens
Stew Leonard's offers a variety of fun fall activites for the whole family to partake in!
Stew Leonard’s 2025 Fall Festivites!
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Byline photo of Zoya Gill ’28
Byline photo of Sutton Bulkeley ’28
Zoya Gill ’28 and Sutton Bulkeley ’28September 30, 2025
Sutton Bulkeley ’28
Le Pain Quotidien, a bakery restaurant, is now open in Westport inside the Fresh Market plaza, offering authentic European recipes. 

Founded in 1990 by Alain Coumont, Le Pain Quotidien, which translates to “the daily bread,” has grown into an international chain with more than 210 bakeries across 19 countries. There are only two other locations in Connecticut: Greenwich and New Canaan, each with very mixed reviews. Several customers have praised both the food and welcoming atmosphere of the bakery as it’s intended to sustain a positive relationship with staff workers and customers.

“The food was great! The ambiance is nice. The service was a bit slow, though, when we visited in the afternoon. But I would definitely recommend it,” a review from the Greenwich location said.

However, numerous others have filed complaints about the high prices based upon the quality of food and the staff’s behavior.

“Charging $13 for a $1 waffle (individually wrapped found in most of the Whole Foods) with 1 strawberry and 3-4 blueberries, not ok,” a review from the New Canaan location said.

The Westport storefront was formerly home to the Little Beet. According to PR Newswire, in 2020, Convive Brands was established by CEO Jef Weber. The platform became the parent company and aimed to support Le Pain Quotidien, Little Beet and Little Beet Table to provide leadership for each company’s success. According to Restaurant Business, all three were previously under Aurify Brands, another parent company, whose co-founders, John Rigos and Andy Stern are now investors in Convive Brands.

We bring the family together all year long through franchise newsletters, annual franchise conferences we call Tartine Connections, and an ongoing franchise advisory board,” Le Pain Quotidien’s website said. “Where partners exchange best practices and collaborate on annual brand development plans.”

According to Le Pain Quotidien’s website, Coumont’s journey as a chef began in Brussels as a young child, where every weekend he leaned over his aunt’s shoulders observing her knead dough. His grandparents had owned a bakery close to Liège in Belgium and his father was trained at a school in Namur, Belgium, where years later Coumont would attend. As an adult, Coumont hunted for the taste of home but was disappointed to not find anything comparable, which marked the beginning of Le Pain Quotidien.

“Passionate about quality, [Coumont] returned to his roots and opened a bakery where he could knead flour, salt, and water into the rustic loaves of his childhood,”  Le Pain Quotidien’s website said. “The first Le Pain Quotidien opened on Rue Antoine Dansaert in Brussels, an avant-garde quarter of Belgian fashion in those days.”

Much like Granola Bar, Le Pain Quotidien offers a variety of breakfast and brunch-based foods, including breakfast bowls, tartines (open-faced sandwiches) pastries, desserts and a wide selection of beverages. The menu consists of a lot of unique foods that aren’t common for Westport bakeries. Some examples include sesame tahini cookies, strawberry matcha cookies and Gazpacho – a Spanish cold soup, garnished with mango, radish and cucumber. 

“We […] have a lot of places, but [some] of them don’t really attract a lot of people in the morning. I think this might attract a little more with the variety,” Jack Baumbusch ’27 said.

Another student believed that an additional option would help divide the number of customers as other brunch spots in Westport tend to draw a lot of attention, creating long lines for customers, which makes it an unenjoyable experience.

“I feel like [this cafe will be popular in the Westport community] if the word gets out because Granola Bar is kind of hard to get into since […] the lines are really long, so having two places will spread out,” Zana Tarsi ’29 said.

About the Contributors
Zoya Gill ’28
Zoya Gill ’28, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Zoya Gill ’28 is a people person. From teaching elementary schoolers kindness to bringing joy to others with baking, she loves making people smile. After joining Kool to be Kind her freshmen year, she found a love for inspiring others. “I remember when I was younger,” Gill said, “I enjoyed those meetings [being taught kindness].” Because she loves having an impact on others, Gill joined Inklings out of excitement to reach a broad spectrum of people. “My sister had been really committed when she joined,” she  said. “I had seen the way she saw writing which inspired me.”   
Sutton Bulkeley ’28
Sutton Bulkeley ’28, Paper Editor
Since she was 3 years of age, Paper Editor Sutton Bulkeley ’28 immersed herself in multiple genres of dance. This summer, she spent five weeks at the Rock School of Dance in Pennsylvania for an intensive program. “I’ve been to Philadelphia before,” Bulkeley said, “but I enjoyed roaming the city on my own.”  She discovered her interest in newswriting during her Intro to Journalism class and wanted to delve even deeper into it. “I felt like joining Inklings would take my interest a step further,” Bulkeley said. “I don’t prefer any specific genre of newswriting – it depends on what’s going on at the time.”
