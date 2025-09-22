Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport

Madeleine McMahon ’28 Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.

Westport’s newest restaurant – Dandelion – opened Tuesday Sept. 9 at the Delemar Hotel. The hotel opened July 1, 2025 by the Greenwich Hospitality Group, the company’s sixth hotel. The hotel follows a Mediterranean design, and so does its food. Dandelion serves primarily traditional Mediterranean dishes, celebrating the diverse cuisine of Mediterranean culture.

“The menu at Dandelion highlights the freshness, vibrancy and simplicity of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Rather than focusing on one region, we draw from ingredients and techniques found across the Mediterranean,” General Manager Curren Nelson said.

Nelson has always had a passion for wine and restaurants. He formerly worked in Aspen, Colorado as a sommelier, which is a wine professional who typically works in the hospitality industry. He then moved to Fairfield County, where he became head manager of The Artisan, located in Delamar’s Southport hotel. He is now the head manager of Dandelion as well and is excited to be part of Westport’s newest dining destination.

“The menu itself really presents options for everyone,” Nelson said. “But for me personally, the Crispy Lamb Belly.”

Even on a Monday night, the restaurant was bustling with people. Despite having been open just over a week, it already feels like a staple of Westport dining, drawing in customers with its atmosphere and vibrant Mediterranean cuisine.

“A must try for everyone is the Sea Bream,” Nelson said. “The fish is served whole, cooked in the wood fire oven, with two different sauces. A seeded chermoula (coriander, garlic, saffron, parsley) and the other side Zhoug ( a spicy cilantro sauce) Lemon sumac potatoes finish off the dish as an accompaniment.”