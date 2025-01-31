Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene

Audrey Curtis ’25 The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.

Imagine starting your morning with a warm Pistachio White Chocolate Croissant or an Oatmeal Brulee, filled with rolled oats and berries. With fresh pastries, breakfast bowls and an array of toasts, Westport’s newest cafe offers a wide variety of breakfast options.

Lyfe Cafe officially opened its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Located on Post Road, a 5-minute drive from Staples High School, Lyfe Cafe is the latest opening from the Pantzos family, who own Pizza Lyfe down the street, as well as Quattro Pazzi and Organika in Southport.

The opening of Jack’s Coffee last spring and the reopening of Starbucks after extensive renovations have made Westport’s coffee scene increasingly competitive.

At $5 for a 16 oz cappuccino, Lyfe Cafe is slightly more affordable than Starbucks’ $5.95 version. However, Starbucks retains loyal customers with its popular rewards program. Intending to make Lyfe Cafe the place for students to get their morning coffee, Staples students receive a 10% discount.

“ I picked up my cappuccino before school today during my free period. It’s so convenient. I’ll have to go again. — Avery Johnson ’25

“We’d love to make Lyfe Cafe the Staples coffee spot,” Pantzos said.

Lyfe Cafe focuses on high-quality ingredients, including free-range eggs, premium beef and imported French butter for its croissants. While the menu includes convenient grab-and-go items, the interior is designed to encourage customers to enjoy the space.

According to the Westport Journal, the Lyfe sign was posted at its site months ago. After owner and manager Dimitri Pantzos signed a lease for the space in March 2023, the apartments above the ground floor cafe were sold to a new corporate owner, delaying the cafe’s opening. While waiting, the storefront underwent renovations.

“We gutted the place, so now everything inside is custom from the wood and lighting to the cement walls,” Pantzos said. “My family is very much into nice design. We don’t just slap a name on the wall; we think about every detail.”

Students are already taking advantage of its location.

“I picked up my cappuccino before school today during my free period,” Avery Johnson ’25 said. “It’s so convenient. I’ll have to go again.”