Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.
Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”
Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel
In the past few weeks, students have created Instagram accounts advocating for political and societal beliefs.
Students amplify political dialogue, advocacy through Instagram
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.
A senior’s guide to the internship program
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
Student athletes must celebrate traditions while honoring athletic commitments.
Balancing breaks and commitment: Are holiday practices fair for athletes?
The girls’ hockey team practiced for the upcoming season ahead of their first game at Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14.
Girls’ ice hockey kicks off season, eyes set on deep playoff run
The girls’ 2024-25 prepare for the upcoming season with coach Tommy Sparks.
Girls’ basketball hires new coach
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
As Staples are in the middle of midterms, The Westport Library and Starbucks become more and more packed with students and their studies.
Study smarter not harder: Tips to survive midterms
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
As Staples are in the middle of midterms, The Westport Library and Starbucks become more and more packed with students and their studies.
Study smarter not harder: Tips to survive midterms
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Inklings' Wordle 1/27/25
Inklings’ Wordle 1/27/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene

Audrey Curtis ’25, Social Media ManagerJanuary 31, 2025
Audrey Curtis ’25
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.

Imagine starting your morning with a warm Pistachio White Chocolate Croissant or an Oatmeal Brulee, filled with rolled oats and berries. With fresh pastries, breakfast bowls and an array of toasts, Westport’s newest cafe offers a wide variety of breakfast options.

Lyfe Cafe officially opened its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Located on Post Road, a 5-minute drive from Staples High School, Lyfe Cafe is the latest opening from the Pantzos family, who own Pizza Lyfe down the street, as well as Quattro Pazzi and Organika in Southport.

The opening of Jack’s Coffee last spring and the reopening of Starbucks after extensive renovations have made Westport’s coffee scene increasingly competitive. 

At $5 for a 16 oz cappuccino, Lyfe Cafe is slightly more affordable than Starbucks’ $5.95 version. However, Starbucks retains loyal customers with its popular rewards program. Intending to make Lyfe Cafe the place for students to get their morning coffee, Staples students receive a 10% discount. 

“We’d love to make Lyfe Cafe the Staples coffee spot,” Pantzos said.

Lyfe Cafe focuses on high-quality ingredients, including free-range eggs, premium beef and imported French butter for its croissants. While the menu includes convenient grab-and-go items, the interior is designed to encourage customers to enjoy the space. 

According to the Westport Journal, the Lyfe sign was posted at its site months ago. After owner and manager Dimitri Pantzos signed a lease for the space in March 2023, the apartments above the ground floor cafe were sold to a new corporate owner, delaying the cafe’s opening. While waiting, the storefront underwent renovations. 

“We gutted the place, so now everything inside is custom from the wood and lighting to the cement walls,” Pantzos said. “My family is very much into nice design. We don’t just slap a name on the wall; we think about every detail.”

Students are already taking advantage of its location.

“I picked up my cappuccino before school today during my free period,” Avery Johnson ’25 said. “It’s so convenient. I’ll have to go again.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.
Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete
More in Food
Regardless of the dish, Christmas food goes beyond the recipe, it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and gratitude.
From lobster risotto to chocolate pecan pie: Unique holiday dishes
MOMU ice cream shop now has a new menu that was recently put on display showing consumers new coffee options.
Sweet meets bold: MOMU ice cream shop now brewing coffee delights
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
Discover new coffee shops you usually pass by on your way to school or work, where the vibrant and cozy atmosphere encourages your productivity.
These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season
This chicken dish was grilled to perfection, and came topped with a delightful frisée salad. While the salad was a bit salty, it was a very welcoming dish that we would definitely order again.
Westport’s summer restaurant scene
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
About the Contributor
Audrey Curtis ’25, Social Media Manager
Audrey Curtis ’25 has been a member of Inklings since her sophomore year. As social media manager, she’s passionate about using technology to modernize journalism. “I think we can make Inklings more appealing and get more people to listen and read what we’re talking about online,” Curtis said. Beyond journalism, she excels in athletics, as captain of the varsity cross-country and track teams for all three seasons her senior year. She appreciates the balance sports brings to her life. “I spend two hours every day, put my all into it,” she said, “and then get to do all my schoolwork feeling fulfilled.”