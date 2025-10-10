Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown

Subscribe
October 10, 2025
Imagine this: You and your friends have been circling downtown, shopping for hours and now your stomach is starting to twist and grumble. Only one thing could fix that empty feeling in your stomach: sushi. So, you propose the idea to your friends, and they’re all in agreement; however, you don’t know whether you should go to Pink Sumo or Sushi Jin

We’ve taken on the task of comparing the two restaurants so you’ll never have to struggle with the decision again. 

The first place we decided to check out was Pink Sumo, which is conveniently located near popular spots such as Urban Outfitters, Van Leeuwen and Emmy Squared, making it easily accessible and close to the downtown shopping scene. 

Inside, the restaurant was cozy but a bit mismatched as bright purple LED lights clashed with the soft glowing string lights hung along the ceiling, low ceilings made the space feel tight, and upbeat pop music created a noticeable contrast to the restaurant’s authentic interior. The staff, however, was very friendly and we were served right away, even without a reservation. 

For a starter, we got the scallion pancakes, which cost $11. These were very crispy and had a great savory flavor which paired well with the salty soy sauce. Though they were enjoyable, they were really nothing special. Therefore, we rate them a 7/10. 

For our main meals, we got California rolls and salmon avocado rolls, which were both 7$. Again, the food was quite bland and lacked standout flavor. For that reason, we give the California rolls a 6/10 and the salmon avocado rolls a 7/10. 

Next, we headed to Sushi Jin, which was hard to find as it sits tucked away from other popular stores and restaurants and up a flight of stairs. However, once we found the building and walked inside, we felt at ease. With dim lighting and unique decorations, the restaurant had a very stylish and cohesive vibe. 

The place was also very busy. Even with a reservation, and on a Wednesday night, we waited around 20 minutes for a table; however, eventually, we were directed to the bar, and very quickly after we were seated, a waiter poured us water and entertained us with some funny jokes.

The decor in the waiting area in Sushi Jin was very inviting and aesthetically pleasing.

Since we could not find scallion pancakes on the menu, we chose the closest alternative and ordered duck pancakes. These were fantastic. The tacos were presented on a gorgeous textured plate, cradled in a wooden holder and each dressed in a tangy sauce and topped with a sprinkle of onion.  They looked almost as good as they tasted. The duck was melt-in-your-mouth tender and there was a perfect balance between sweet and savory. Though small, they were well worth $12. 

Our main meals did not disappoint either. The salmon avocado rolls were incredibly fresh, and paired perfectly with the salty seaweed and umami rice, earning this roll a rating of 8/10. As for the California rolls, the crunchiness of the cucumber combined with the vibrancy of the crab and the fresh avocado set this roll apart from any other California roll we have ever tasted. For that reason, we rate it 8.5/10. 

The total bill (not including tax) at Pink Sumo was $25 while the total bill at Sushi Jin was $29. For the delicious food and great experience we had at Sushi Jin, the $4.00 upcharge is completely worth it. 

Our final opinion: Sushi Jin tops Pink Sumo. If you’re downtown and deciding between the two, know that Sushi Jin is the way to go if you want amazing food and a great time – just be sure to book a reservation in advance. 

Brooklynn Crawford '28
Brooklynn Crawford ’28, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Brooklynn Crawford 28 is a passionate athlete who brings the same determination to journalism as she does to the track. Although she often feels nervous before competing, she pushes herself to keep going no matter what. “A lot of times my friends will encourage me, motivate me […] so I do it,” Crawford said.  Track has taught her the value of consistency that she now applies to all areas of her life. “It’s good to push yourself in order to get better,” Crawford said. “You need to get out of your comfort zone in order to do well.”
Maddy Gray '28
Maddy Gray '28, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Maddy Gray '28 believes that taking Advanced Journalism will help her express herself more creatively.  "I've always liked writing more than reading in English, and other courses didn't offer a more writing side," Gray said.  Outside of school, she plays volleyball for both Staples and the Northeast Volleyball Club in Norwalk.  This past summer, Gray hand-painted a tote bag adorned with shells and beachy items she found on Pinterest. Additionally, she traveled around European countries. "Because my parents are both British," she said, "we went to England to visit my dad's family and then to Italy to visit my mom's."
