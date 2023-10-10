Emmy Squared debuts in Westport

Poppy Harrington ’25 Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.

A new restaurant, Emmy Squared, opened in September in Bedford Square, occupying the location formerly held by Amis Trattoria at 1 Church Lane.

The restaurant’s specialty, according to its website, is making pizzas that combine features of a “New York-style grandma pie with a Detroit-style pizza.” In addition to their innovative pizza creations, the restaurant is also recognized for their Le Big Matt double-stack burger, which has been named the “#1 Best Burger in Nashville” by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, one of “The Best New Burgers In NYC” by Gothamist, and one of the “20 Best Burgers in NYC” by The Infatuation.

With a total of 24 locations from Brooklyn to California, Emmy Squared is known for its Detroit-style pizza and Le Big Matt Burgers. However, the Westport establishment will mark Emmy Squared’s debut in Connecticut and the entire New England region.

“We are super excited to be in Westport. Our president spent time in Westport as a child and it has always held a special place for him and when this gorgeous location opened up,” Director of Catering and Events, Alice Craddock, said. “We knew we had to have it.”

Aside from pizza, Emmy Squared offers a large selection of food to choose from such as wings, meatballs, salads, sandwiches and even a skillet baked brownie. Embracing dietary inclusivity, they proudly offer vegan cheese and gluten-free crust options for their pizzas, making it the ideal destination to host events that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

“ It’s amazing that we are able to host events for brides, grooms, birthday gals & guys, etc who have gluten allergies, lactose allergies, or are vegan. — Director of Catering and Events, Alice Craddock

“It’s amazing that we are able to host events for brides, grooms, birthday gals & guys, etc who have gluten allergies, lactose allergies, or are vegan,” Craddock said.

Emmy Squared is a warm and inviting place that delights in hosting families for dinners and engaging with customers, both casual visitors and newcomers alike.

“I went with my family a couple weeks ago for the first time, the food was delicious and the workers were super friendly,” Reese Rein ’26 said. “It was a very welcoming environment and is a great place to meet up with friends and family.”

Customer Emerson Dodge ’25 said she especially enjoys the diversity of pizzas it delivers to the community.

“This is the first, like, Detroit-style, deep dish style pizza,” Dodge said. “And there’s a bunch of different things on the menu. You can get a bunch of different pizza toppings. I think it’s great.”