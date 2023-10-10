From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process

Join the discussion.

Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
“[The rise in carjackings] is not just a Westport problem,” Police Chief Foti Koskinas told Westport residents at a town hall on Sep. 20. Communities all across Fairfield County are seeing juveniles from other parts of Connecticut coming into wealthier areas to steal vehicles, with a larger proportion of these carjackings happening in daylight rather than at night.
Westport sees rise in daylight auto thefts, carjacking
Post-Tour Student Survey conducted through EF Educational Tours, 2019, found the following statistics indicating the successes and importance in their mission and the trips they offer.
Japan STEM trip offers meaningful Travel opportunity
The installation of Westport’s new permanent Rainbow Pride crosswalk was completed on Monday, Oct. 2. It is located at the intersection of Taylor Place and Jesup Road.
Westport completes permanent rainbow Pride crosswalk
Eva Glennon ’24 and Jona Bernstein ’25 take a brief break in Italian class as phone alarms went off from the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. Photo dramatization by Ella Harrington ’25.
BREAKING NEWS: Nationwide emergency test alarms causes confusion in classrooms
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
The sign above has been placed in the sandwich line throughout this whole year yet no progress has been made on the toaster.
Bring back the sandwich toaster
Mischa Nasution ’26 is feeling extra cold due to the uncomfortable temperatures of the Mandarin classroom. Throughout the school in different classrooms, the air conditioning is extreme, leading to many students feeling unnecessarily chilly and even interfering with focus in the classroom.
Battling Staples classroom climate chaos
The Westport Junior Review Board offers troubled kids a second chance. Without this program, many youth-offenders would not be able to grow and evolve, but instead face harsh punishment.
Not criminals, just kids: Westport youth find success in restorative justice
The Andes Cloud Forest is one of the 5 ecological zones of Ecudaor. It is considered the richest hotspot on Earth, containing around 15-17% of the world’s plant species, and almost 20% of plant diversity.
Cloud forests, lava tunnels and white water rafting. Get ready for a 10 day trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.
Officer Ed Wooldridge expressed full confidence in the decision to approve three new officers for the school district. “I think that these new officers will make the schools safer, 100%,” Wooldridge said.
Westport steps up security measures for public schools
During club rush, the Staples Swifties club shows their poster in an effort to attract members.
New club brings together Taylor Swift enthusiasts
Andrew Rebello ’25 recently became one of four students to earn a financial literacy ambassador award from a program called Wise. To earn the recognition, Rebello must prove his knowledge on many personal finance topics, including equity.
Rebello achieves financial ambassador award, flourishes in Personal Finance
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
Avery Mueller ’24 celebrates his first goal with a back flip.
Wreckers impress in opening match against Ridgefield, game postponed
Staples highschool is having trouble filling coaching positions. Having filled most of the fall season, the athletic department began their search for staff for the winter season. They are hopeful they will find the right people for the job by the end of this October.
Staples experiences decline in coaching staff
A senior girl’s car is seen parked outside of Staples. This car has a field hockey stick and ball painted on it as well as the commonly used phrase “2enior ye4r.”
Senior girls’ cars get ranked
Logan Noorily ’25 reflects on what her Roman Empire is.
Individual ‘Roman Empires’ reveal character, personality
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
Fairfield County offers many different hiking locations. The ones I reccommend are all family and beginner friendly hikes that offer opportunities to explore nature such as the hikes at Wilton Town Forest (pictures above) in Wilton, Connecticut.
Exploring Fairfield County: Five family-friendly destinations to hike
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Mia Bomback ’25, Features EditorOctober 10, 2023
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.

If you’ve ever seen the Staples Players in action, you’ll know that among the many talents they possess, they are skilled at making their performances appear effortless. In reality, “effortless” could not be farther from the truth. Six seemingly endless months of planning, preparation and rehearsals go into perfecting the fall musical. But before production on the show can even begin, Players must spend their summers gearing up for every theater kid’s nightmare: auditions. 

“The Prom” was announced as this year’s fall musical in May. Following its announcement, Director David Roth released a list of “audition guidelines” for all current and prospective players, which includes the dates of auditions, song requirements and the scenes that will be used for callbacks, enabling intended auditionees with the tools they need to prepare for the audition during the company’s break for the summer. 

“I spend the summer taking voice and dance lessons,” Cat Betit ’26, who was cast as a member of the ensemble and Deedee Allen’s understudy in “The Prom,” said. “Dancing is not my strength, so I like that our choreographer Rachel [Myers] leads these ‘summer boot camps’ to help with some of the dancing in the show.”

In the weeks leading up to audition, Myers runs a two-week annual dance intensive, Betit explains. Participants familiarize themselves with the styles of dance commonly used throughout the show and learn combinations they may be asked to perform in their subsequent dance audition. 

“[The boot-camp] is helpful because it gives you an introduction to the show’s dance styles, but mostly, it’s super fun,” Samantha Edwards ’24, Kaylee in “The Prom,” said. “It’s super low-key, you just hang out with your friends and get a feel for the show.”

Auditions for “The Prom” were held from August 31 to September 2, with singing auditions for males in the black-box theater on the first day and dancing auditions for females on the stage. The schedule was reversed on the following day.

Players’ auditions take a traditional and professional approach. Although dance auditions take place as one large group, dancers are asked to perform dances in smaller groups, decided alphabetically, for the director and choreographer. Singing auditions are individual, with each actor occupying their own selected time slot. 

Auditions are nerve-wracking. But I really try to stay in character and focus on the kind of actor I want to portray. If you think about it as ‘I’m singing this song,’ it’s a lot harder to remove yourself from the stress of the situation.

— Will McCrae '26

“Auditions are nerve-wracking,” Will McCrae ’26, who plays Sheldon and understudies Trent, said. “But I really try to stay in character and focus on the kind of actor I want to portray. If you think about it as ‘I’m singing this song,’ it’s a lot harder to remove yourself from the stress of the situation.”

Callbacks are announced immediately following the second day of auditions; however, actors are given a few days to prepare. During callbacks, actors are asked to read scenes as specific characters so directors can evaluate their portrayal of such characters and note the chemistry between actors as love interests, friends or family members. 

Unlike the first round of auditions, callback auditions take place in front of a live audience made up of none other than the competition. 

“Callbacks are a very a nervous experience because of how intimate of a process [they are],” McCrae said. “It’s not just you in front of the directors, it’s you and your peers. And your friends become your competition.”

Edwards, on the other hand, finds comfort in the community aspect of callbacks. 

“I think having like your peers in the room can be very intimidating because you worry about what they’re going to think about you,” she said. “But it’s honestly sometimes encouraging to have your friends there for you, and we really try to create a supportive environment.”

The audition process culminates in the release of the highly coveted cast list. This year, the cast list for “The Prom” was released via the app, Band, a group communication platform. 

“We never really know when the list is going to come out,” Betit said. “This year, when I found out it had been released, I thought to myself ‘take a deep breath, and then check.’ Opening the list is always scary, but everything worked out in the end and I think it’s going to be a great show.”

Mia Bomback ’25, Paper News Editor
Paper News Editor Mia Bomback ’25 went with a friend to the Back-To-School issue layout and instantly fell in love with Inklings and the chaos that comes along with it.  “I love every minute that I'm in that room. It's frustrating but I just wouldn't want it any other way,” Bomback ’25 said.  Bomback loves to write features to share people's stories and allow them a voice.  “I really want to tell someone's story, I think that’s the point of journalism,”  Bomback ’25 said. “It’s just something super special when you can help somebody share their perspective, voice and story.”
