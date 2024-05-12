Join the discussion.

Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray 25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports
Four seniors discuss their journey at Staples, giving the ins and outs of their last year as a Wrecker.
Seniors reflect on Staples experience
Students reflect on the different ways they have been educated on the protests occurring on college campuses recently. They have acknowledged unbiased and biased views in order to get the full story.
Students reflect on education regarding the Israel-Palestine college protests
A typical Staples student might spend their afternoon in an environment like this, especially during finals.
Students, teachers reflect on study habits
Seniors soak up their last week of high school before internships, and say goodbye to their home for the last four years.
Seniors impart last goodbyes
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings Wordle 6/03/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern

Henry Watson ’25, Web Opinions Editor May 12, 2024
Henry Watson ’25
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.

Two individuals wearing facial coverings and armed with sledgehammers robbed the luxury Lux, Bond & Green Jewelry store on Main Street in downtown Westport on May 9. 

According to a statement by the Westport police department, after racing off with an unknown quantity of jewelry in a robbery that lasted about 30 seconds, the suspects shortly left the area in a black sedan heading toward the town of Fairfield. 

The robbery–especially the time it occurred in broad daylight–has shocked some Westport residents. 

“It’s alarming that people feel fine with robbing a store at such a public time,”  Cabry Lueker ‘24 said. “When I first heard about the robbery I thought it was something done in the middle of the night.”

Luckily, there were only a few people in the main room at the store during the incident. Additionally, according to the Westport police department the employees present during the robbery evacuated immediately to the rear of the store and nobody was injured. 

Via security camera footage, the robbers can be seen smashing the display cases aggressively with sledge hammers at the empty part of the store. Over the course of two enclosures, one of the robbers moved to smash open the glass while the other utilized orange gloves to retrieve the jewelry

I think the sentiment about the crime that is occurring and the increase in criminal activity in this community are both reasons why people are worried.

— Westport Police Lieutenant Eric Woods said.

Earlier this year, people were also alarmed at another daylight robbery in Westport that occurred in September, where two masked carjackers entered a garage and stole a convertible Aston Martin after engaging in a physical fight with the driver. 

Notably, in late 2023, statistics from the Westport police department revealed that while crime decreased by 4% on the year, burglaries in Westport increased 13% from 37 to 42 incidents year over year and that destruction/vandalism to property accounts doubled from 26 to 52 incidents.   

While statistics from the Westport police department showcased that the number of crimes had increased noticeably during the course of 2023, officers noted that there was also another reason for the rise in residential concern.

“I think the sentiment about the crime that is occurring and the increase in criminal activity in this community are both reasons why people are worried,” Westport Police Lieutenant Eric Woods said.

About the Contributor
Henry Watson ’25
Henry Watson ’25, Paper News Editor
News Editor Henry Watson ’25 has an unique interest: the stock market.  “I have a strong interest in the stock market and people who contribute to this country,” Watson said. “When I grow up I want to work for a pension fund managing money for state workers.” Watson has embraced this passion along with others.  “In my free time I like to stock trade, draw or sketch,” Watson said.  Watson joined Inklings originally to keep up with news.  “I joined Inklings because I like reading the news,” Watson said. “Many of my hobbies involve reading the news to stay well-informed.” 
