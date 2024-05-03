Join the discussion.

Inklings News
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Inklings Wordle 4/29/24
Inklings’ Wordle 4/29/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire

Siena Petrosinelli ’25, Paper Arts EditorMay 3, 2024
I-95+was+shut+down+due+to+a+three+car+collision.+One+of+the+trucks+contained+oil+which+led+to+a+catastrophic+fire%2C+leading+to+the+destruction+and+future+rebuilding+of+the+bridge+located+above+the+highway.
Photo contributed by Emma Larit ’25
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.

I-95 in Norwalk is closed until at least May 6 due to the need for rebuilding the depleted overpass that was damaged during a fire from a petroleum tank erupting. CTInsider reported that overnight work has already been conducted in tearing down the bridge.

A truck carrying gasoline caught fire, which shut down both sides of I-95 between exits 14 and 15 near Norwalk on the morning of May 2. According to APNews, three vehicles were involved in the crash. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

 “I couldn’t get out of my road this morning since there was so much traffic,” Tyla Ozgen ’25 said. “This made me late to class, and over half of my class was also late.”

I couldn’t get out of my road this morning since there was so much traffic. This made me late to class, and over half of my class was also late.

— Tyla Ozgen ’25

It is believed that the truck was carrying around 8,500 gallons of gasoline, half of which was consumed by the fire. However, environmental crews and utility crews are currently trying to clean up all the excess oil, wires and firefighter foam runoff that entered into rivers or is still covering the highway.

“It’s tumultuous,” Cooper Paul ’25 said. “I’m glad that no one got hurt from the accident since it caused a huge eruption.”

Related Stories
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
A car crashes into the culinary classroom before 8 a.m., causing a gas leak and fire alarm, and forcing an evacuation.
Car crashes into school, causes fire alarm and evacuation
First responders attend to a bus that crashed into a tree and stone wall while carrying over 20 elementary schoolers. Several of the kids sustained minor injuries, though none had to be hospitalized. The driver was injured and taken to Norwalk Hospital by EMS.
Kings Highway Elementary bus crashes with children on board
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Buses were parked on Wakeman in the typical junior parking areas Wednesday morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Juniors confused, frustrated by Wakeman parking full of buses
BREAKING NEWS: Anticipated snow storm cancels Connecticut schools
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
BREAKING NEWS: Floods in Westport create significant hazards
More in News
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
Downtown Westport announces seasonal entertainment starting early April
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Board of Finance approves Board of Education budget for next year
About the Contributor
Siena Petrosinelli ’25
Siena Petrosinelli ’25, Paper Arts Editor
To Siena Petrosinelli ’25, being physically and mentally active go hand in hand. As a paper arts editor with a lot of responsibility, Petrosinelli likes to unwind by doing something that many people would consider stressful: being active. “I like to be active,” Petrosinelli said, “which is good because I get too stressed and don’t work well in school if I’m not active.” Petrosinelli’s school involvement is not limited to just cross country and Inklings.  “I like to be involved in a lot of clubs,” Petrosinelli said. “I feel like it’s an outlet to a lot of people, including me.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *