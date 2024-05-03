BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire

Photo contributed by Emma Larit ’25 I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.

I-95 in Norwalk is closed until at least May 6 due to the need for rebuilding the depleted overpass that was damaged during a fire from a petroleum tank erupting. CTInsider reported that overnight work has already been conducted in tearing down the bridge.

A truck carrying gasoline caught fire, which shut down both sides of I-95 between exits 14 and 15 near Norwalk on the morning of May 2. According to APNews, three vehicles were involved in the crash. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

“I couldn’t get out of my road this morning since there was so much traffic,” Tyla Ozgen ’25 said. “This made me late to class, and over half of my class was also late.”

It is believed that the truck was carrying around 8,500 gallons of gasoline, half of which was consumed by the fire. However, environmental crews and utility crews are currently trying to clean up all the excess oil, wires and firefighter foam runoff that entered into rivers or is still covering the highway.

“It’s tumultuous,” Cooper Paul ’25 said. “I’m glad that no one got hurt from the accident since it caused a huge eruption.”