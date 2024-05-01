Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year

Alice Frascella ’25 Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.

Every couple years, a solar eclipse occurs somewhere around the world. So every couple of years, it is important to heed the heavily repeated advice from scientists, environmentalists, tv broadcasters, and my great aunt Bertha to take proper sun safety precautions.

With that in my, this year, I am fully invested in safety protocol and will avoid the sun at all costs by covering all the windows with old clothes and black duct tape. In addition, I will wear SPF 100 day and night and buy about 20 ISO certified sunglasses in case one breaks or is inefficient; I mean, you just can’t be too safe, can you?

That said, it is important not to break the bank, and so I will be frugal in my safety purchases. That is why I purchased the cheaper Amazon solar eclipse glasses. They may not be fully certified, but I figure if I stack 4 eclipse glasses over my regular sunglasses it will provide added protection. Now, there are plenty of articles on the internet advising me not to stack, but I was also told by my teacher that I shouldn’t believe everything I see and read on the internet, so I chose to trust my gut instead.

That being said, the eclipse was nice this year, or at least, that’s what I was told. I was so worried about everything, I didn’t really see it. Oh well, there is always sometime in the future when I will once again have the chance to stare at the sun.