Rebello achieves financial ambassador award, flourishes in Personal Finance

Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
“[The rise in carjackings] is not just a Westport problem,” Police Chief Foti Koskinas told Westport residents at a town hall on Sep. 20. Communities all across Fairfield County are seeing juveniles from other parts of Connecticut coming into wealthier areas to steal vehicles, with a larger proportion of these carjackings happening in daylight rather than at night.
Westport sees rise in daylight auto thefts, carjacking
Post-Tour Student Survey conducted through EF Educational Tours, 2019, found the following statistics indicating the successes and importance in their mission and the trips they offer.
Japan STEM trip offers meaningful Travel opportunity
The installation of Westport’s new permanent Rainbow Pride crosswalk was completed on Monday, Oct. 2. It is located at the intersection of Taylor Place and Jesup Road.
Westport completes permanent rainbow Pride crosswalk
Eva Glennon ’24 and Jona Bernstein ’25 take a brief break in Italian class as phone alarms went off from the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. Photo dramatization by Ella Harrington ’25.
BREAKING NEWS: Nationwide emergency test alarms causes confusion in classrooms
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
The sign above has been placed in the sandwich line throughout this whole year yet no progress has been made on the toaster.
Bring back the sandwich toaster
Mischa Nasution ’26 is feeling extra cold due to the uncomfortable temperatures of the Mandarin classroom. Throughout the school in different classrooms, the air conditioning is extreme, leading to many students feeling unnecessarily chilly and even interfering with focus in the classroom.
Battling Staples classroom climate chaos
The Westport Junior Review Board offers troubled kids a second chance. Without this program, many youth-offenders would not be able to grow and evolve, but instead face harsh punishment.
Not criminals, just kids: Westport youth find success in restorative justice
The Andes Cloud Forest is one of the 5 ecological zones of Ecudaor. It is considered the richest hotspot on Earth, containing around 15-17% of the world’s plant species, and almost 20% of plant diversity.
Cloud forests, lava tunnels and white water rafting. Get ready for a 10 day trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.
Officer Ed Wooldridge expressed full confidence in the decision to approve three new officers for the school district. “I think that these new officers will make the schools safer, 100%,” Wooldridge said.
Westport steps up security measures for public schools
During club rush, the Staples Swifties club shows their poster in an effort to attract members.
New club brings together Taylor Swift enthusiasts
Andrew Rebello ’25 recently became one of four students to earn a financial literacy ambassador award from a program called Wise. To earn the recognition, Rebello must prove his knowledge on many personal finance topics, including equity.
Rebello achieves financial ambassador award, flourishes in Personal Finance
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
Avery Mueller ’24 celebrates his first goal with a back flip.
Wreckers impress in opening match against Ridgefield, game postponed
Staples highschool is having trouble filling coaching positions. Having filled most of the fall season, the athletic department began their search for staff for the winter season. They are hopeful they will find the right people for the job by the end of this October.
Staples experiences decline in coaching staff
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
A senior girl’s car is seen parked outside of Staples. This car has a field hockey stick and ball painted on it as well as the commonly used phrase “2enior ye4r.”
Senior girls’ cars get ranked
Logan Noorily ’25 reflects on what her Roman Empire is.
Individual ‘Roman Empires’ reveal character, personality
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
Fairfield County offers many different hiking locations. The ones I reccommend are all family and beginner friendly hikes that offer opportunities to explore nature such as the hikes at Wilton Town Forest (pictures above) in Wilton, Connecticut.
Exploring Fairfield County: Five family-friendly destinations to hike
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings’ Wordle 6/5/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Rebello achieves financial ambassador award, flourishes in Personal Finance

Caitlin Jacob ’24, Communications CoordinatorOctober 6, 2023
Andrew Rebello ’25 recently became one of four students to earn a financial literacy ambassador award from a program called Wise. To earn the recognition, Rebello must prove his knowledge on many personal finance topics, including equity.

Most students have heard of debit, income tax and maybe even identity theft. After all, 20% of high schoolers have a job and 40% possess a debit card. However, most high schoolers can’t even fathom the concept of compound interest, much less an inactivity fee. In fact, only one in five students in the U.S. can even identify many basic financial terms and concepts. 

However, Andrew Rebello ’25 is one of these students. He was nominated to receive his Financial Ambassador Award following both a successful pretest and end of semester test. He ended up earning the award through a company called Wise, after receiving a 95% on his pretest. The company includes a board of those who have received a financial literacy certificate, and their goal is to increase financial awareness among younger generations.

It is very rare for a sophomore to take this class. He was off the charts in his skillset, but also in his curiosity for personal finance. He asked the best questions.

— Leonard Klein

“I had a great teacher: Mr. Klein,” Rebello said. “In the beginning we took a diagnostic test by a company called Wise. And at the end, we took a final test. Because I scored well on that, he directed me to apply for this board.”

Rebello was in a unique position due to his age and intellectual curiosity. By the time it came for Klein to nominate students for the Ambassador Award, Rebello was a no-brainer.

“Andrew was a sophomore,” Financial Literacy teacher Leonard Klein said. “It is very rare for a sophomore to take this class. He was off the charts in his skillset, but also in his curiosity for personal finance. He asked the best questions.”

Rebello first became motivated to take personal finance as a child. Like many kids, he started earning money through a savings account and ‘saving up’ for various occasions.

“I think at some point in someone’s life you realize that you have to do something because it’s an important life skill,” Rebelllo said. “For me that was saving money. I read an article that talked about inflation which prompted me to learn about money.”

Even after winning the award, he wanted to do more. Soon enough, he started measuring his own personal finances through a variety of mediums taught to him by Klein. 

“I was interested in modeling the interest on installment loans with Excel,” Rebello said. “Later, I was interested in the investing unit in Personal Finance, so I began to learn how to read balance sheets.”

Beyond just being a member of the class, Rebello went above and beyond the curriculum. Rebello would sometimes spend his free period with Klein on a one-on-one basis.

“I basically taught him the basics of accounting in a 45 minute free period,” Klein said. “I have never done that before.”

Due to these projects, Rebello now has access to information often used by professionals in the field of finance. He now understands interest, equity and more.

“Something that people really don’t think about is the concept of equity,” Rebello said. “If you pay off a mortgage, for example, you have to maximize money because you’re not spending for yourself.”

Rebello has made it clear that he is still exploring potential careers and college majors. Despite being financially literate, he makes sure to emphasize the distinction between personal finance and working in fields such as investment..

“There is a difference between finance and personal finance,” Rebello said. “Personal finance is more banking, taxes, etc.”

Ultimately, personal finance is a life skill. Whether it be paying taxes, signing a check or facing the impacts of inflation, Rebello believes the skills he has learned will come in handy.

“I think regardless of anyone’s course load at Staples everybody should take Personal Finance,” Rebello said. “You will learn important life skills that you will take with you rather than [other subjects] which you might forget in a couple of years.”

