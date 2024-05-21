Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic

Samantha Sandrew ’25 Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.

Tall and fat. Short and stout. All different dogs bark all about. Running, chasing and sniffing butts. The dog festival’s plenty fun for everyone’s mutt.

Dogs, owners and vendors gathered at the Westport Dog Festival on May 19 in Winslow park. Food trucks, competition rings and small businesses filled the grounds from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with patrons paying $10 per ticket to enter. There was also a police K9 presentation and a competitive obstacle course.

“I love the variety of dogs,” Emae Forman ’26 said, “and all the people lighting up when they see each of the dogs.”

Owners and their pets had the opportunity to participate in contests such as “best kisser” and “dogs that look like their owner.” Many patrons took these competitions as lighthearted fun, bringing together all different types of people.

“It is fun to see kids with their dogs having a good time,” Jeff Mastro said.

Most of the proceeds go to local pet nonprofits including TAILS, the Westport K9 Unit and Westport Animal Control. This is the 8th annual festival and the event grows bigger every year, with this year hosting around 3000 people and 1000 dogs. People travel far and wide to attend the event.

“We came from the city,” Kataf Egan said. “We were just driving by and packed up and took our dog Duke to go play.”

Pups could also release their energies on the lunge obstacle course run by Dog Lovers Days. The fastest dog earned a supply of dog food. Other dog-related businesses filled the area, selling products from cookies to clothes. One such vendor is BertBiscuitBakery. Run by Christina Fatse, the company sells organic biscuits with all natural ingredients. The festival provides a great medium for advertising their products.

“We’re here at the Westport dog festival to share them with all of our friends,” Fatse said.

The event also offers non profits organizations a way to amplify their messages. Both TAILS and PAWS had cats and dogs for adoption. PAWS had two dogs available, Fenix and Freddy. The festival helps these dogs find their forever home.

“We are just trying to promote who we are,” Lisa Didonato, volunteer coordinator from PAWS in Norwalk, said. “ We also are trying to raise awareness for adoption.”