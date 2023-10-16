Dogs+find+best+friends+at+Compo+Beach

Web Arts Editor Alice Frascella ’25 understands busy.Juggling a competitive athletic life with rowing outside of school, there doesn’t seem to be enough time to squeeze everything in; nevertheless, Frascella gets it done.“Sometimes the work all falls on the same day, but I just tell myself to get through it, trying to stay motivated,” Frascella said.Academics led her to Advanced Journalism, with interest in pursuing English and jJournalism at a higher level.“I think I would want to continue with jJournalism in college,” Frascella said. “So it was important to me to get a head start at Staples.”
Web arts editor Olivia Saw ’26 took after her older brother, Matthew Saw ’23, who was the web Arts editor last year. Her favorite section to write is features, and her least favorite is news. “News is hard because of the structure. It’s not a normal story,” Saw said. “Features has somewhat of a plot.”Saw also has an interest in rowing. She started three years ago on a whim and has intensely practiced since. “I have to sacrifice a lot of time for it but it is rewarding,” Saw said. “Physically it’s intense but it is enjoyable how much work you put in.”