Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray 25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports
Four seniors discuss their journey at Staples, giving the ins and outs of their last year as a Wrecker.
Seniors reflect on Staples experience
Students reflect on the different ways they have been educated on the protests occurring on college campuses recently. They have acknowledged unbiased and biased views in order to get the full story.
Students reflect on education regarding the Israel-Palestine college protests
A typical Staples student might spend their afternoon in an environment like this, especially during finals.
Students, teachers reflect on study habits
Seniors soak up their last week of high school before internships, and say goodbye to their home for the last four years.
Seniors impart last goodbyes
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Mia Bomback ’25, Managing EditorJune 3, 2024
Six students in Nell-Ann Lynch’s Honors U.S. History classes received first and second place in their respective categories in the Connecticut National History Day (NHD) state competition held last Saturday at Central Connecticut State University. After placing in the top four at the Fairfield and Torrington Region qualifiers last February, the winning students competed against teams from schools across Connecticut in the day-long state competition that consisted of a product presentation and an interview round. The winning students will travel to College Park, Maryland, where they will represent Connecticut against teams from states. 

Caroline Banks ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Inklings’ own Zara Saliba ’26 placed first in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category for their presentation entitled “A Turning Point in Culture: The Immoral Origin and Immortal Legacy of HeLa Cells.” Their tri-fold presentation tells the story of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman whose cells were taken from her without her knowledge and used to invent monumental vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, and inspire reforms in patients rights.  

Choudhury first discovered the story of Henrietta Lacks during a book club unit in her ninth grade biology class. She and Saliba had previously partnered for their eighth grade NHD project, and the two joined forces with Banks to explore the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells. 

“I sort of felt like it was a responsibility [to make her the subject of our NHD project],” Choudhury said. “We’ve all benefited from the advancements made with her cells in so many ways, and so it kind of feels like our duty to pass on her story. Because of her cells, we’re able to live so much longer and fight off diseases.”

Banks, Choudhury and Saliba were particularly struck by the hidden nature of HeLa cells. 

“I don’t think a lot of people understand that Henrietta Lacks was an actual person, whose cells were stolen from her,” Saliba said. “Her cells made a name for her, but very few people know her story, like very few pictures of her even exist. Her own family didn’t even know [Lacks’] cells were being mass-produced until decades after they were stolen from her.”

Also receiving first place for Senior Individual Website was Julien McMahon ’26 for “The Shot that Echoed Across the World: The Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand.” 

It’s difficult balancing NHD on top of the regular honors curriculum. It takes a lot of discipline and time management, so to make it all the way to Nationals is a huge accomplishment. I’m proud of them no matter what happens.

— History teacher Nell-Ann Lynch

  Chloe Jordan ’26 and Sienna Wearsch ’26 earned second place in the Senior Group Performance category, with a theatrical rendition about the spiritualist movement, titled “Beyond the Boundaries of the Human and Feminist World.” Throughout the piece, Jordan and Wearsch show the evolution of the spiritualist religion in America from its origins in the Atlantic slave trade to its central role in the feminist movement of the 19th century, by portraying important female figures in the movement. 

“Because a lot of spiritualist rituals were seen as entertainment,” Wearsch said, “we felt that [a performance] was the best medium in order to honor that.”

Portraying the different complexities and layers of the spiritualist movement was not an easy task. After receiving feedback from the judges at regionals that their performance lacked theatrics and felt instead like a lecture, the girls changed their original script to better immerse themselves into the spiritualist narrative by playing the different characters themselves. 

“The most rewarding part for me was the night before [the state competition],” Jordan said. “We were really working up to the wire, and being nit-picky, but on the last night, seeing how all the scenes made sense and came together like a puzzle, was a really proud moment for us, like we’d created something amazing.” 

Jordan and Wearsch look forward to performing at nationals, and encourage those interested in learning more about the spiritualist movement to check out the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center. 

“Because of the stigma surrounding the spiritualist practices of witchcraft and séance, many people don’t understand that spiritualism is a valid religion and that the women who participated in it were so important to modern-day feminism,” Wearsch said. “They created the backdrop for all of the rights that exist for women today.”

Lynch is proud of all the hard work her students have put into NHD this past year.
 “It’s difficult balancing NHD on top of the regular honors curriculum,” she said. “It takes a lot of discipline and time management, so to make it all the way to Nationals is a huge accomplishment. I’m proud of them no matter what happens.”

The national finals will be held at University of Maryland, College Park from June 9-13.

Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Culinary 1 students have already made a variety of baked goods and breakfast foods such as cookies, waffles and pancakes. As the semester progresses, students will advance to make more complicated dishes.
Culinary Arts should count towards graduation arts credit
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Mia Bomback ’25
Mia Bomback ’25, Paper News Editor
Paper News Editor Mia Bomback ’25 went with a friend to the Back-To-School issue layout and instantly fell in love with Inklings and the chaos that comes along with it.  “I love every minute that I'm in that room. It's frustrating but I just wouldn't want it any other way,” Bomback ’25 said.  Bomback loves to write features to share people's stories and allow them a voice.  “I really want to tell someone's story, I think that’s the point of journalism,”  Bomback ’25 said. “It’s just something super special when you can help somebody share their perspective, voice and story.”
