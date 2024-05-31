Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports

Join the discussion.

The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round.
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
Four seniors discuss their journey at Staples, giving the ins and outs of their last year as a Wrecker.
Seniors reflect on Staples experience
Students reflect on the different ways they have been educated on the protests occurring on college campuses recently. They have acknowledged unbiased and biased views in order to get the full story.
Students reflect on education regarding the Israel-Palestine college protests
A typical Staples student might spend their afternoon in an environment like this, especially during finals.
Students, teachers reflect on study habits
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women's sports

Anna Kercher '25, Paper Features Editor, May 31, 2024
Anna Kercher ’25
Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.

Under the blinding lights of the arena, she moves with unmistakable prowess, a look of fierce competition in her eyes, two steps ahead in every play. With just a simple dribble step back maneuver, she forces space between herself and the defenders that can’t keep up. All eyes on her, the basketball superstar from Iowa, Caitlin Clark, bedazzles crowds time after time.  

For the first time in all of March Madness history, the women’s championship drew a larger audience than the men’s game, at almost 19 million viewers. Clark’s later WNBA debut broke another record for highest watched WNBA game ever. Clearly, the viewers can’t get enough of her play, which is drawing more eyes on women’s basketball than ever before. 

But what’s really so special about her, and why are more people watching women’s sports now than ever? Firstly, her popularity captures the essence of a trend gaining momentum for women’s sports: individual star players backed by a large, passionate audience. Audience investment requires the opportunity for individual stars to stand out, which then increases viewership because people are given someone to root for and care about. Other star players such as Angel Reece and Paige Bueckers have added to this, racking in viewers as people get invested in their individual stories. Clark’s unique gameplay and engaging personality has attracted a broader audience, leading to increased media coverage and greater investment back into women’s sports as people see the potential revenue. 

This Caitlin Clark phenomenon is not lone-standing, just this year the Women’s Volleyball Championship, Nebraska vs. Omaha, drew 92,003 fans into the stadium, breaking the world record for the largest attendance at a women’s sporting event. And viewership numbers for many other women’s sports across the board favor this increase. As individual superstars skyrocket, new opportunities are offered to women, including increased media attention and celebrity deals which allow women to gain traction for themselves outside of the court. Though some new fans speculate the quality of play is rising, it is hard to discern if these women athletes are really getting better than those of the past, or if their rise in popularity is due to the new opportunities given by commercial investors and increased attention. 

Sports are the secret backbone of the women’s movement for establishing the new normal, showcasing women’s competency under pressure, making it easier for men to envision women driving aircraft carriers, or participating in high pressure jobs dominated by men such as the military.

— Anna Kercher 25'

Historically, women in athletics have never gotten the chance to be equal. The media was against them and they were never seen as investable revenue streams. Since exposure to excellence opens pathways, how can women and girls be expected to succeed if they are never given the opportunity to showcase their abilities to a national audience? As proven by recent events, when they are properly advertised and televised they can generate huge amounts of money. In fact, tickets for the 2024 March Madness Women’s Final Four games sold at an average of $732, surpassing the men’s averaging at $710 a ticket. But in the past, preseason women’s games weren’t streamed, disallowing people to get as invested, and it wasn’t even until 2022 that women’s basketball was able to be called “March Madness.” Women’s sports were treated like a joke: the WNBA just got charter flights to their games, as of May 21, 2024, while NBA players have been enjoying that necessity for decades.

 Sickeningly, many women athletes in the past have been forced to be sexualized for viewership, branded for sex appeal, which is just as problematic as dismissing their gameplay. Pioneers such as Billie Jean King, Simone Biles and Serena Williams were able to break away from this and create a path for those to come, but if women are to be able to get the same opportunities, they have to be given the same chance to make money, publicity and ads. 

In previous years, any mention of tuning into womens’ basketball to a teenage boy around high school would be met with a scoff, or even a “who cares about women’s sports?” in a half-joking half-serious question. Though this has been disheartening as a female athlete, this past year something flipped. These same boys watched the NCAA women’s championship and talked excitedly about Caitlin Clark and her gameplay that rivals, if not outperforms, men’s, commenting on whether she will live up to her hype. The demographic for women’s sports is transitioning, transcending genders and generations as younger people recruit their parents to watch a star that they’ve seen on Tiktok or who was talked about at the lunch table. We’re entering a future era where one day, men who make it to the NBA can cite Caitlin Clark or another female athlete as their inspiration that they looked up to as little boys. 

Shattering preconceived notions about the potential abilities of women extends to more than just sports. Sports are the secret backbone of the women’s movement for establishing the new normal, showcasing women’s competency under pressure, making it easier for men to envision women driving aircraft carriers, or participating in high pressure jobs dominated by men such as the military. Title IX is the closest to an Equal Rights Amendment that this country has ever seen. 

While womens’ sports continue to gain traction, they are predicted to shape a different future. The next crop of stars will stand on the shoulders of those before them and open the door even more, so little girls watching at home who also hope to defy stereotypes to excel can be shown it is possible. Basketball has proven that if the world just invests in women the way they invest in men, women can succeed just as well.

About the Contributor
Anna Kercher ’25
Anna Kercher ’25, Paper Features Editor
Paper Features Editor Anna Kercher ‘25 initially joined Inklings to pursue her love of writing and follow in her older sister’s footsteps. She’s excited to continue developing her writing and creativity skills this year. “I like making broadcasts, even though it’s harder to find topics,” Kercher said. “I find it to be more creative and enjoyable.” When Kercher is not playing volleyball or working on an article, you can find her hanging at the beach or mall. “My favorite things to do in my free time,” Kercher said, “are to go to the beach with my friends, listen to music and shop.”  
