Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans

Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Burying Hill Beach faces the highest levels of erosion out of all of the beaches in Westport.
Parks and Rec department creates plans to counteract increased erosion of Westport beaches, Burying Hill
The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
I keep almost all of the cards I receive from sleepaway camp, birthdays, Valentines Day, etc.
Give the affordable gift of thoughtfulness this Valentine’s Day
Many students have turned to ChatGPT to complete their writing assignments, but this deprives them of the ability to hone their critical thinking and analysis skills.
Even with so many AI programs present, being a good writer still matters
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
The debate over the presence of Savvy Smoker in Westport continues following a police investigation.
Savvy Smoker’s continued business evokes criticism
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Choreographer Caitlin Roberts sets a group number, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” with the cast of “The Lion King Jr.”
Middle School Actors Prepare for their Big Show
Detapas decorated the restaurant with an array of colors and plants to attract customers and create a great ambience.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar closes its doors
My first loaf of sourdough bread.
Sourdough; a mix of science and baking that is not for the weak
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Valentine's Day: How do you celebrate?
Valentine's Day: How do you celebrate?
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg '26.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg '26.
Renato's Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Renato's Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 1/7/24
Inklings’ Wordle 1/7/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans

Matthew Stashower '25, Paper Sports EditorFebruary 8, 2024
Many+sports+show+games+on+multiple+platforms%2C+meaning+the+cost+to+watch+sports+is+rising.%0A
Graphic by Matthew Stashower ’25
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.

Tyreek Hill made his return to Kansas City in a playoff game on Jan.13 as the Miami Dolphins took on the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a matchup that pitted two of the more prolific offenses together in a Wild Card Playoff game. Like any other football fan, I couldn’t wait for this game. The only problem was, however, the game aired exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. While I thought about just paying the money to have access to Peacock, I realized it wasn’t worth it to purchase a whole new membership for a game that should have been aired on NBC for all to watch.

 

This issue represents a larger problem, which is that media companies and leagues are taking games that could be on for free, and putting them on behind paywalls. The goal should be to get as many eyeballs on a given game as possible, not to push them away with an obstacle such as a paywall. It’s like they’re trying to withhold games from us fans. 

 

It’s also becoming increasingly more costly to be a fan, as ticket prices have seen striking increases, parking at games is expensive and now watching games on TV is following suit. If you’re a big Yankee fan, like I am, and want to watch every game, you need a basic cable subscription in order to get the YES Network, ESPN and FOX  as well as a whole other  subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and the aforementioned Peacock. That’s a ridiculous amount of services someone needs to watch all of their team’s games. 

The goal should be to get as many eyeballs on a given game as possible, not to push them away with an obstacle such as a paywall. It’s like they’re trying to withhold games from us fans. 

— Matthew Stashower '25

As for the hardcore NFL fans, if they want to be able to watch every game, they need a typical cable subscription, Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football, ESPN+, Peacock and YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket package. Previously, watching sports was easy, for all you needed was standard cable TV. Now, to the dismay of us sports fans, media companies and sports leagues want to maximize revenue, even at the cost of the fans. 

 

I understand that streaming is the future and younger people may be more likely to stream games than watch them on TV. However, this can still be accomplished without taking the games off cable. Luckily, aside from this Dolphins versus Chiefs clash, all other NFL games were shown on both NBC and Peacock, so people had the choice to watch for free on NBC or use a membership on Peacock. 

 

In a game that had as much anticipation and buzz as Hill’s homecoming match against the Chiefs, fans should have never been shut out of the game or forced to watch behind a paywall. All games should be on TV for free because, with the amount of importance that sports hold in this world, fans’ enjoyment and access to games should be prioritized over corporate greed.

Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Boys' basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes' well-being
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
Matthew Stashower '25, Paper Sports Editor
Paper Sports Editor, Matthew Stashower '25 has been interested in journalism and sports for as long as he can remember. A loyal Yankees fan, Stashower's passion for sports was ignited by watching baseball with his dad. In combining two of his greatest interests, Stashower became involved with journalism to foster his love for sports. "I remember doing journalism in elementary school which sparked the interest, then in middle school I joined Ursus and wrote a lot of sports articles," Stashower said. Stashower knew he wanted to continue pursuing journalism and immediately enrolled in Intro to Journalism, kick-starting his Inklings career. 
