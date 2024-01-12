Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield

Join the discussion.

The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Some students use the break to start studying for the rough road of midterms ahead.
Upcoming midterms hinders full enjoyment of winter break
With the college decisions that were released in recent weeks, seniors speculate and gossip over every decision given back, creating very negative talk surrounding college.
Stop the spread: infectious college admission talk infests Staples
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall.
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Since the events of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish students have become uncomfortable with others knowing about their Jewish identities, as well as with discussing the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Oliver Galin ’25 gets in position to run the four by 200 meter relay.
Boys’ indoor track prepares for season, sets goals
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Staples students share what the most unique holiday gifts they have ever received were, from llama pictures to sewing machines.
Holiday surprises: students share most unique holiday gifts
The library’s Makerspace is home to technology such as 3D printers, laser cutters, embroidery machines and Cricut cutting machines.
“Make It Monday” invites creativity, community
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield

William Murray ’25, Web Sports EditorJanuary 12, 2024
The+Staples+Wreckers+fell+to+the+Ridgefield+Tigers+48-46+in+a+thrilling+matchup.+%28Photo+by+William+Murray+%E2%80%9925%29
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)

The Staples Wreckers were narrowly defeated, 48-46, by the Ridgefield Tigers in their opening game of FCIAC play.

After making a run to the state championship in the 2022-23 season, Coach Goldshore and the Wreckers entered this season carrying that same momentum, winning their opening three non-conference contests. The real test, however, came against rivals Ridgefield on Friday, Jan. 5.

As the Wreckers came out on top in both games last year, the Tigers entered the matchup with a chip on their shoulder. In what was a contest between two of the best defenses in the state, right from the beginning it was clear that the game would go down to the wire. That it did.

To end the game, with 7.7 seconds left and the Tigers leading by 2, a scrappy inbounds pass was eventually picked up by Adam Udell ’25 at the top of the key. As the clock ticked down and Ridgefield was doing everything in their power to hold on to their lead, Udell weaved by defenders to create a tough shot for himself at the buzzer.

As Udell threw up the shot, the Staples student section looked on as the ball rimmed out. Ridgefield hung on, just barely.

“Some nights the shots just won’t fall. It wasn’t our night shooting the ball,” Nathan Smith ’25 said. “Despite the loss, I think we will still be the team to beat as the season goes on.”

Leading up to that final play of the game, the first quarter concluded with Ridgefield up by 3 points, 15-12. A defensive-oriented game was expected and therefore the low scoring first quarter was no surprise.

Both Staples and Ridgefield have two of the strongest defenses in the state; the emphasis each team puts on their defense was clear to see throughout the course of the game. (Photo by William Murray ’25)

“We take pride in our defense and I thought we played well on that side of the ball, but there are definitely some things that we need to improve,” Udell said. “Since we are on the shorter side as a team, we try our best to play tougher and bigger than we are.”

The second quarter was a similar situation to the first; both teams held strong defensively, but the Ridgefield Tigers were able to use their size to their advantage down low in the paint against the smaller Staples Wreckers.

As both teams headed to the locker room for halftime, Staples found themselves trailing 24-19; work needed to be done in the second half for the Wreckers to make a comeback.

“Instead of feeling out the game early on, we have to be eager to put ourselves in a good position that sets us up for the rest of the game,” Charlie Bowman ’25 said. “Due to the slow start, we were once trailing by 10 points and dug ourselves in a hole.”

Staples’ slow start was beginning to show signs of proving costly as similar scoring trends to the first and second quarter also applied to the third quarter.

Mason Tobias ’26 shoots a free throw towards the end of the third quarter. (Photo by William Murray ’25)

The third quarter buzzer sounded and Ridgefield returned to their bench with a narrow 4 point lead. For Staples, staring them in the face was their first loss of the season.

Throughout the entirety of the fourth quarter, all spectators in the Staples gymnasium couldn’t take their eyes off the game. Despite a late injury to Staples star Sam Clachko ’26, which forced him out of the game, the Wreckers were able to rally and go on a late run as they had the opportunity to send the game to overtime, but came up just short.

Losing in such a close game against a rival is a tough one to take for the Wreckers, but along with the loss comes valuable learning experiences.

“We learned that even when things aren’t going our way, we need to stay connected and stick to our game plan,” Clachko said. “We’ll bounce back by staying connected and not let one early loss affect us moving forward.”

 

William Murray ’25, Web Sports Editor
Web Sports Editor William Murray ’25 has long held a passion for journalism, he views Inklings as a way to pursue his love of writing as well as his passion for sports. “I’ve always been interested in writing about sports especially,” Murray said. “Also, both my sisters were in Inklings so I wanted to follow in their footsteps.” Outside of performing his editor duties, Murray plays for Beachside Soccer Club. “I love soccer — I’ve played it since I was two,” Murray said. “I hope to do something with sports, [...] whether it's playing or writing about it.”  
