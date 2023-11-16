Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends

Avery Mueller ’24 Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).

The Staples boys’ soccer team lost to Ridgefield in overtime on Nov.7 in the first round of the CIAC state tournament, concluding their season.

In an intense back and forth matchup, the Ridgefield forward was able to grab the winner by latching onto a loose pass with 10 minutes left in overtime, making the score two to one and sealing the game. The Ridgefield Tigers clung to an early lead, finding a scrappy goal off a free kick that the Wreckers were unable to clear from their 18-yard box. After applying pressure to the Tiger defense, however, defender Cormac Mulvey ’25 was able to get the Wreckers back on level terms by finding the back of the net off a firmly-planted header early in the second half.

“A great ball was lofted into the box, and I knew I could get my head on it,” Mulvey said. “I thought hearing the crowd and bench after the goal gave us momentum throughout the second half to keep plugging away.”

Following the equalizer, the Wreckers threatened the Tigers’ goal numerous times with close attempts from captain and leading goalscorer Avery Mueller ’24 and Sam Rossoni ’25. Despite putting together some nicely cut out attacks, the Wreckers couldn’t seem to find that final product, prematurely ending their run in states, as they were the number one seed.

“It was a shame that we couldn’t find that second goal because I feel like we were dominant for most of that second half,” Lucas Carpi ’24 said. “We just needed to be more clinical and finish like we did all season.”

Despite losing in the semi finals of the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference (FCIAC) tournament and the Round of 32 of the State tournament, it was still a historic season for the Wreckers. Finishing with a regular season record of 11 wins, one loss and three draws, and standing at a ranking of number one in the State for much of the season, the program made a big leap from last year when they failed to even qualify for the FCIAC tournament.

“I don’t think anyone thought we would win as many games as we did,” Mueller said. “We went into every game knowing we had something to prove and for the first time in over 10 years we placed first in the state and FCIAC and finally got our program back to where it should be.”

With Mueller, his fellow captain Santi Alfageme ’24 and many other seniors graduating, the starting lineup next year will likely consist of many new faces as they attempt to bring home a championship and build on an impressive season.

“We’ve learned a lot from the seniors,” Elliot Galin ’25 said. “They’ve shown us how to work hard and never give up. We hope to continue that level of dedication and mentality next year.”