Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2

Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.

The Staples girls’ soccer team beat Fairfield Warde 2-0 to bring the Wreckers to a record of seven wins, one loss and two draws on Thursday, Oct.5. After a conservative first half, Staples threatened a lot more as the game progressed, scoring 10 minutes after the second half began and with two minutes left in the game.

Following her first goal– a right footed strike into the bottom right-hand corner– Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 was able to seal the game for the reigning state champions by clinging on to a perfectly lofted pass from midfielder Zahra Avidu ’26 and calmly putting it away. In addition to Chudowsky, dynamic winger Annabel Edwards ’25 was able to cause a lot of havoc down the left hand side, forcing some important saves from the Warde goalkeeper.

“The movement off the ball from our attacking players and the pace from our backline to move the team up I think make us so dangerous going forward,” Chudowsky said. “Our forwards and midfielders always train attacking scenarios, and we like to get numbers running forward.”

Not only were the Wreckers firing on all cylinders in the attack, but their defense, led by center back pairing Gaby De Brito ’24 and Katie Fitzgerald ’25, proved difficult to break down. Helped by the composed distribution by De Brito and Fitzgerald, the Wreckers rarely looked vulnerable and were able to secure their sixth shutout victory.

“I always try to lead by example and through communication as I have the experience of playing all positions across the back line,” De Brito said. “All the defenders try to set the tone for the game by being strong in our tackles, and I always try to create chances by breaking lines and playing through balls.”

Despite key absences for the Wreckers in Natalie Chudowsky ’26 and Coco Crombie ’24, the squad was able to pick up the slack and show why they are ranked the 12th best high school girls’ soccer team in the nation.

“We were able to respond to missing some starters by focusing on our communication and really playing to the strengths of the players on the field,” Leigh Foran ’24 said. “For a team like us, depth is so important since we rely on every one of our players to contribute and step up.”

For the Wreckers, it is Fairfield Ludlowe that they face next as they inch closer to the postseason and an opportunity to claim yet another state and FCIAC (Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic conference) championship.

“I feel really confident going into the rest of the season with this team,” Chudowsky said. “We are going to continue to train hard in preparation for the playoffs and hopefully go for a three-peat.”