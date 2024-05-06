Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Inklings News
Inklings News

Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle

Tristan Gonzalez '24, Web Sports EditorMay 6, 2024
Max+Maurillo+%E2%80%9924+looks+for+a+pass+as+he+tries+to+launch+an+attack+for+the+Wreckers.+
Tristan Gonzalez ’24
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.

The Staples boys’ lacrosse team was defeated by The New Canaan Rams by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, May 2. This loss brings the Wreckers to a record of 7-4, with five regular season games left to go before FCIAC playoffs. 

The game was largely a defensive battle as both teams struggled to find the net, but with the Rams’ long attacking possessions and compact defense, the Wreckers couldn’t seem to generate looks or find a breakthrough since their first quarter go-ahead goal. The goal, scored by Tristan Schaefer ’25, came from a quick spin around his defender from behind the goal, giving him the space to get a shot off right near the crease. 

“We knew that it would be a cagey game and difficult to score on them, but I know that we could have done more to threaten them,” Avery Mueller ’24 said. “I think we needed to get more momentum going after that first goal so we could attack them more and get a bigger lead.”

With key absences in Notre Dame commit Ben Burmeister ’24 and Bucknell commit Cam Prior ’25, the Wreckers have seen changes in their attacking personnel. Taking their places have been several underclassmen, including Justin Halky ’26, who netted the equalizing and winning goal against Don Bosco Prep last week on April 25. Luckily, Prior is projected to be back on the field in just a couple of weeks.

Our offense has been really disappointed with the numbers we’ve put up this year, so from now on we are putting in more time on our shooting and finishing. If we can start clicking as an offense, we believe that we will be at a championship caliber level.

— Adam Udell '25

“We’ve taken a big hit losing Ben for the season, arguably our best player”, captain Max Maurillo ’24 said. “Cam being out for the first month of the season was also hard but a number of guys have stepped up and we know that not one player can fill their holes, but as a team we can.” 

Despite numerous attempts from playmakers in Adam Udell ’25 and Tristan Schaefer ’25, the Wreckers couldn’t get the ball past the Rams’ goalkeeper more than once despite their 21 shots. Making it just their first loss at home and only second time this season in which they have scored less than five goals in a game, Staples remains ranked as the sixth best highschool team in the state. 

“We were generating high quality shots but were just shooting at the goalie’s stick, and I think a lot of that comes with being nervous and afraid when playing,” Ryan Skolnick ’24 said. “I know that we have the ability to play at a high level all the time because we have proven that we can. We just have to execute in the games going forward.”

Next in the Wreckers’ schedule is St. John’s Prep from Massachusetts. With only five more games until the postseason, the Wreckers veer closer towards the state playoffs, where they will look to defend their crown and make it three state titles in a row. 

“Our offense has been really disappointed with the numbers we’ve put up this year, so from now on we are putting in more time on our shooting and finishing,” Udell said. “If we can start clicking as an offense, we believe that we will be at a championship caliber level.”

Inklings News
