Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle

Tristan Gonzalez ’24 Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.

The Staples boys’ lacrosse team was defeated by The New Canaan Rams by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, May 2. This loss brings the Wreckers to a record of 7-4, with five regular season games left to go before FCIAC playoffs.

The game was largely a defensive battle as both teams struggled to find the net, but with the Rams’ long attacking possessions and compact defense, the Wreckers couldn’t seem to generate looks or find a breakthrough since their first quarter go-ahead goal. The goal, scored by Tristan Schaefer ’25, came from a quick spin around his defender from behind the goal, giving him the space to get a shot off right near the crease.

“We knew that it would be a cagey game and difficult to score on them, but I know that we could have done more to threaten them,” Avery Mueller ’24 said. “I think we needed to get more momentum going after that first goal so we could attack them more and get a bigger lead.”

With key absences in Notre Dame commit Ben Burmeister ’24 and Bucknell commit Cam Prior ’25, the Wreckers have seen changes in their attacking personnel. Taking their places have been several underclassmen, including Justin Halky ’26, who netted the equalizing and winning goal against Don Bosco Prep last week on April 25. Luckily, Prior is projected to be back on the field in just a couple of weeks.

“We’ve taken a big hit losing Ben for the season, arguably our best player”, captain Max Maurillo ’24 said. “Cam being out for the first month of the season was also hard but a number of guys have stepped up and we know that not one player can fill their holes, but as a team we can.”

Despite numerous attempts from playmakers in Adam Udell ’25 and Tristan Schaefer ’25, the Wreckers couldn’t get the ball past the Rams’ goalkeeper more than once despite their 21 shots. Making it just their first loss at home and only second time this season in which they have scored less than five goals in a game, Staples remains ranked as the sixth best highschool team in the state.

“We were generating high quality shots but were just shooting at the goalie’s stick, and I think a lot of that comes with being nervous and afraid when playing,” Ryan Skolnick ’24 said. “I know that we have the ability to play at a high level all the time because we have proven that we can. We just have to execute in the games going forward.”

Next in the Wreckers’ schedule is St. John’s Prep from Massachusetts. With only five more games until the postseason, the Wreckers veer closer towards the state playoffs, where they will look to defend their crown and make it three state titles in a row.

“Our offense has been really disappointed with the numbers we’ve put up this year, so from now on we are putting in more time on our shooting and finishing,” Udell said. “If we can start clicking as an offense, we believe that we will be at a championship caliber level.”