PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month

TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
Warmer temperatures in Westport and Fairfield County during the winter cite a need for climate action.
Abnormally warm winter and spring cite importance of reducing climate change
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Members on the Staples STEM trip pose in front of Mediterranean Sea.
STEM students and staff embark on meaningful trip through Northern Italy and France despite last minute obstacles
The paper version of the SAT has now been changed to digital.
Juniors express opinions after taking new digital SAT test
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Mrs. Robbins gets personal and answers 10 questions.
10 Questions with Mrs. Robbins
Class of 2024 share their riveting plans of traveling abroad, team bonding and taking time to unwind.
Reset and recharge: how seniors are making the most of final break
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month

Nash Teran '25April 27, 2024
Kate+Berkley+%E2%80%9926+is+gifted+her+student+athlete+of+the+month+shirt.+
Photo contributed by @pprepzone on Instagram
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.

She lifts humans over her head, hits motions like you’ve never seen and she’s an accomplished student—she’s student athlete of the month. PrepZone, a podcast which covers local high school sports, awarded Kate Berkley ’26 March’s student athlete of the month. A dedicated cheerleader and a hard working student, Berkley was one of four nominees.

Not only is Berkley a part of the game day cheerleading team and competitive cheerleading team, she also has a 4.0 GPA. Matia Berti, head cheerleading coach, nominated Berkley for this award. After being nominated, she received the most votes and received the title. 

“I was really surprised to be nominated but I was also very happy,” Berkley said. “It was an honor to be going up against such strong athletes, but I think my work ethic at cheer and in class got me to win.” 

Berkley has been a part of both the game day and competitive cheerleading teams since her freshman year. Since her time on the team, Berkley has made sure to prioritize her support for her fellow teammates. Through all the ups and downs, Berkley has kept a positive attitude. 

I went into it this year looking to have fun going up against other teams. It wasn’t about winning; it was about being a team.

— Kate Berkley ’26

“I went into it this year looking to have fun going up against other teams,” Berkley said. “It wasn’t about winning; it was about being a team.”

Berkley knows first hand how much hard work is put into cheerleading at Staples; however, many people recognize cheerleading as an activity where their only job is to cheer on other sports teams. 

“I’ve definitely had some interactions with people who would come up to me asking what I had to win,” Berkley said. “I feel like people take cheer as a joke but there is so much more to it than people think, especially during the comp season.”

Even with her rigorous athletic career, Berkley is also a strong student. However, her academic success doesn’t come easily. She focuses on managing her time and school work by using the resources available to her. 

“Using my academic support teachers and using that period to get my homework done and study is really helpful,” Berkley said. “I continue working at home, too, so it gives me extra time.”

Berkley was once a dancer before entering high school, but she decided to pass on her talent to something else. She knew she was ready to take a new step and get involved with the school community.

“I was nervous to leave something I’ve dedicated my life to,” Berkley said. “I’m super happy I joined cheer because I’ve made a lot of new connections, and learned new things that I don’t think I would have if I stayed in dance […] I never expected to get so into [cheerleading], and now it’s something I really love and have improved a lot in.”

